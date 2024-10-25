Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
XT7S

Vista frontal

LG StanbyME se coloca en el salón. El LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S se coloca debajo de la pantalla. La pantalla muestra una película de ciencia ficción.

Mejora con estilo
el sonido de tu StanbyME

El combo LG XT7S y StanbyME combina con cualquier diseño interior. La bocina se mueve con la pantalla, creando una experiencia de entretenimiento en el hogar mejorada.

Funciona perfectamente con tu StanbyME

Agrega uno. Todavía funciona como un dispositivo. El XT7S se sincroniza automáticamente con tu StanbyME, brindando una gama completa de sonido con la máxima comodidad.

Conexión simplificada

Enciende XT7S y se emparejará instantáneamente con tu StanbyME, siempre y automáticamente conectado. Encenderlo y apagarlo es igual de fácil: simplemente usa el control remoto de la pantalla.

La bocina LG XT7S está junto al LG StanbyME en el salón. La pantalla muestra la pantalla de inicio. En la esquina inferior derecha de la imagen, se muestra el control remoto mágico de LG.

WOW Orchestra

Envuelvete en sonido

Experimenta un sonido armonizado. WOW Orchestra combina audio de StanbyME y XT7S para un sonido totalmente envolvente.

La bocinaz LG XT7S está acoplado al LG StanbyME sobre un fondo rojo. Los gráficos de sonido salen tanto de la pantalla como del altavoz. La pantalla muestra una imagen futurista de color naranja.

Primer plano del chip LG alpha 7.

Procesador de IA

Adapta el sonido a tu entretenimiento

Disfruta de audio personalizado para diversos contenidos. Tu bocina utiliza el procesador AI en StanbyME para ofrecer un sonido optimizado.

Primer plano de la pantalla del LG StanbyME. El altavoz XT7S está colocado en la parte inferior. La pantalla muestra una pantalla de inicio con el widget exclusivo del orador resaltado. Para resaltar la aplicación, también se muestra una imagen ampliada del widget del altavoz StanbyME.

Widget exclusivo

Consulta y controla desde tu StanbyME

Puedes verificar fácilmente la duración de la batería, ajustar el ecualizador de sonido, controlar el volumen y más con el widget de tu bocina en StanbyME.

Vista trasera del altavoz adjunto al LG StanbyME para resaltar la base ajustable. La iluminación ambiental violeta del altavoz está encendida.

Soporte ajustable

Ajústalo y muévelo fácilmente

Coloca tu bocina directamente en tu StanbyME con un soporte. Puedes mover ambos fácilmente tanto el sonido como la pantalla.

LG StanbyME se coloca en el salón con la bocina XT7S conectada. La gente disfruta de la música con la combinación de pantalla y altavoz.

LG StanbyME se coloca en el salón con la bocina XT7S conectada. Una mujer dibuja mientras escucha música a través del combo de pantalla y bocina

LG StanbyME se coloca en el salón con la bocina XT7S conectada. Un niño dibuja en la pantalla y la iluminación ambiental amarilla de la bocina está encendida.

Solo texto

La bocina LG StanbyME XT7S se coloca sobre la superficie reflectante, mostrando sus dobles tweeters.

Tweeters duales

Sonidos más claros, detalles más finos

Mejora tu experiencia de audio con tweeters duales para brindar sonido estéreo de alta frecuencia. Disfrute de una experiencia auditiva inmersiva.

La bocina LG StanbyME XT7S se coloca en la superficie, mostrando los radiadores pasivos duales. Los gráficos azules salen de los radiadores pasivos y de la parte inferior de la bocina.

Radiadores pasivos duales

Graves potentes, audio dinámico

Diseñado para ofrecer un sonido robusto de medios bajos. Experimenta el equilibrio entre profundidad y claridad con la combinación de radiadores pasivos duales y woofer central de nuestra bocina.

Llévala contigo a todas partes

También puedes utilizar tu bocina XT7S sola. Conéctate a tu teléfono inteligente a través de Bluetooth y disfruta de 16 horas de reproducción. Y no te preocupes: es a prueba de salpicaduras.

Una mujer disfrutando de la música en la terraza exterior con el altavoz LG XT7S.

*La duración de la batería depende de la configuración del dispositivo, el entorno, el uso y muchos otros factores.

Todas las especificaciones

BOCINA

  • Tipo de unidad de tweeter

    Cone

  • Unidad de graves

    42 x 80 mm

  • Tamaño de la unidad de tweeter

    20mm x 2

  • radiador pasivo

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.1

GENERAL

  • número de canales

    1ch (2Way)

  • Potencia de salida

    20W

ECUALIZADOR

  • Sound Boost

  • Estándar

  • Ecualizador personalizado (aplicación)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • SBC

  • AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • USB tipo C

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

    4

  • Duración de la batería (horas)

    16

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Modo de encendido

    6 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.5 W

CONVENIENCIA

  • multipunto

  • Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Iluminación

  • Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

    IPX5

  • Indicador de bateria

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

  • Bocina

    326 x 78 x 87 mm

  • Caja de carton

    365 x 136 x 152 mm

PESO

  • Peso neto

    0.9 kg

  • Peso bruto

    1.68 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable USB tipo C

