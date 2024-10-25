Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG RM1

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG RM1

RM1

LG RM1

(0)
Inicia tu fiesta en donde sea con sonido increíble1

Inicia tu fiesta en donde sea con sonido increíble

Un baffle con un diseño compacto y con sonido de calidad con el que podrás iniciar la fiesta en cualquier lugar.

Inicia tu fiesta en donde sea con sonido increíble1

Inicia tu fiesta en donde sea con sonido increíble

Un baffle con un diseño compacto y con sonido de calidad con el que podrás iniciar la fiesta en cualquier lugar.

Sonido claro con baja distorsión

Inicia tu fiesta en donde sea con sonido increíble

Un baffle con un diseño compacto y con sonido de calidad con el que podrás iniciar la fiesta en cualquier lugar.

Voces divertidas y Control de Eco

Voces divertidas y Control de Eco

Conecta dos micrófonos al mismo tiempo, y ajusta el eco para cantar con tus amigos. Haz la fiesta más divertida y disfrutable.

*Micrófono no incluido.

Conectividad Versátil

Conectividad Versátil

Elige de una variedad de opciones de conexión,
desde Bluetooth a USB, Tarjeta SD y auxiliar de
entrada 3.5mm

Built-In Battery

Built-In Battery

Conecta y reproduce sin conexión por 4 horas seguidas. Solo disfruta la fiesta.

Diseño Multi-Posición

Diseño Multi-Posición

Colócalo recostado en el suelo, recargado, elevado o montado en un tripie. Móntalo y empieza la fiesta con un posicionamiento óptimo.

*Tripie no incluido.

Manija para un manejo sencillo

Manija para un manejo sencillo

Levanta y reproduce en donde sea con una manija conveniente. Coloca tus bocinas en donde quieras.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERALES

  • Tamaño (WxHxD)mm

    255 x 380 x 250

  • Tamaño con caja

    327 x 302 x 440

  • Peso Neto (kg)

    4

  • Peso Bruto (kg)

    5.5

  • Battery Capacity

    2600mAh

  • Display

    LED (7 seg / 4 digit)

BOCINA

  • SPL

    87Db

  • SYSTEM

    101 dB +/- 3

  • Tweeter Unit

    2.5"

  • Woofer Unit

    8"

  • Impedance

    4ohm

AMPLIFICADORES

  • AUX 1 (3.5 m.m)

    Si

  • USB 1

    Si

  • Tarjeta SD

    Si

  • Bluetooth

    Si

INTERFAZ

  • USB 1

    Si

  • AUX 1 (3.5 m.m)

    Si

  • Mic Volume

    Si

  • Mic Jack

    2EA

SONIDO

  • Echo Volume adjustment

    Si

  • Bass Volume adjustment

    Si

  • Treble Volume adjustment

    Si

  • Music Volume

    Si

  • MIC Volume

    Si

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Power requirement

    110 - 240 V

  • Power consumption

    15W

  • Power off consumption

    0.5W under

CONVENIENCIA

  • MP3

    Si

  • SBC

    Si

  • Repeat 1/All

    Si

  • Skip- Fwd/Rev

    Si

  • Bluetooth

    Si

  • BT Auto connection

    Si

  • Tripod Installation

    Si

  • Handle

    Si

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual de Instrucciones (simple)

    Si

  • Garantía

    Si

  • Screw for tripod installation

    Si

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 