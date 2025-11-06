About Cookies on This Site

LG xboom Grab by Will.i.am | Bocina Bluetooth portátil | 20hrs de batería | IP67 | color gris

xboom Grab
Front view
Side view
Back view
Bud view
Side view
Side view
Speaker view
Bottom view
Front view
Left side view
Right side view
Front view
Side view
Back view
Bud view
Side view
Side view
Speaker view
Bottom view
Front view
Left side view
Right side view

Características clave

  • [Sonido dinámico de tweeters de cúpula] Claro y vibrante fabricados por Peerless.
  • [Sonido AI] La AI perfecciona el sonido para cada género
  • [Calibración AI] Calibra el audio en función del tamaño y la forma del espacio en el que se encuentra.
  • [Iluminación AI] Detecta el género de tu música y ofrece la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido.
  • [Estándar militar] Diseñado para durar, certificado para cumplir con los estándares militares.
  • [Clasificación IP67] Resistente al agua y al polvo
Logotipo del premio Tendencias Digitales 2025

xboom Grab

Tendencias Digitales - Top Tech CES 2025

Mejores productos de audio del CES 2025

Logotipo del ganador del Red Dot 2025

xboom Grab

Ganador del Red Dot 2025 - Ganador

Logotipo del ganador del premio iF Design 2025

xboom Grab

Premio iF Design - Ganador

Logotipo del premio One Tech

xboom Grab

One Tech - Recomendado

En general, el sonido convence por su potencia y dinamismo…

will.i.am, con traje negro y gafas de sol, sostiene el xboom Grab al frente.

Sonido característico de xboom, optimizado por will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Grab, creado en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta el sonido creado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

will.i.am como arquitecto experiencial de LG para xboom Grab

LG designó a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero ícono de la cultura pop.

Todos los xboom by will.i.am son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am perfeccionó xboom Grab para un sonido enérgico y dinámico en un diseño compacto.

Sonido UI

Sonido de producto único creado por will.i.am

Experimenta la extraordinaria y completa experiencia de sonido creada por will.i.am. Todos los sonidos que acompañan el funcionamiento del nuevo xboom (encendido/apagado, conexión por Bluetooth y ajuste del volumen) han sido desarrollados por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Sonido dinámico de los tweeters de domo diseñados por expertos de Peerless

Diseñado con un tweeter de cúpula de 16 mm de Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con un siglo de antigüedad, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Disfruta de un sonido característico vibrante y dinámico, perfecto para jugar al aire libre.

*El video es para fines de demostración

will.i.am en blanco y negro con el título al lado.

will.i.am en blanco y negro con el título al lado.

Presentamos FYI RAiDiO, una revolucionaria experiencia de radio impulsada por AI, ideada por will.i.am, el arquitecto experimental de LG xboom. FYI RAiDiO ofrece una experiencia más inteligente e inmersiva con música y noticias a través de una variedad de personajes de AI y estaciones basadas en intereses.

 
 

Descubre las AI Personas: DJs diversos con trasfondos culturales y personalidades únicas.

Disfruta de la alegría de elegir un DJ con AI que se adapte a tu estado de ánimo, el momento o el ambiente que te encanta. Cada personaje aporta su propia perspectiva y personalidad cultural, ofreciendo no solo música y noticias, sino también la diversión de descubrir diferentes matices culturales a través de su estilo y expresión.

 
 

Noticias seleccionadas y música ininterrumpida con un sonido excepcional.

Selecciona una emisora ​​según tus intereses para disfrutar de noticias seleccionadas junto con música ilimitada, todo en una experiencia integrada y fluida. Escúchalo con claridad gracias al sonido característico de xboom, que da vida a cada nota y palabra.

*La pantalla es una simulación de demostración y puede diferir del uso real.

 
 

Acceso instantáneo a noticias, música y a tu DJ con AI.

Con un solo toque, descubre un mundo de audio. Sumérgete en las últimas noticias, explora los temas más populares y chatea con tu DJ con AI. Olvídate de tener que desplazarte sin parar: justo lo que necesitas.

*Para usar "My Button", debes tener instaladas las apps LG ThinQ y FYI en tu smartphone.

1) Configura My Button en la app LG ThinQ.

2) Completa la activación en la app FYI para empezar a usar la función.

Sonido de AI para todos los géneros

Elige manualmente entre los modos de ritmo, melodía o voz según tus preferencias, o deja que la AI configure el modo más óptimo. La AI analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido según el género.

will.i.am sostiene xboom Grab en su mano derecha.

Calibración con AI

Calibración con AI para un sonido nítido en cualquier lugar

La AI calibra el audio según el tamaño y la forma del espacio. Ofrece un sonido completo y sin distorsiones, tanto en espacios amplios como en habitaciones pequeñas.

*El video es solo para demostración.

Iluminación con AI

Iluminación con AI que se adapta a la música

La AI detecta el género musical y ofrece la iluminación óptima que se sincroniza con el sonido. Elige entre los modos Ambiente, Fiesta y Voz para crear el ambiente perfecto. Consulta la iluminación informativa para conocer el estado del altavoz.

*El vídeo es solo para demostración.

El Grab de xboom está colocado sobre una roca cubierta de musgo. En el lado derecho superior se encuentra el logotipo del estándar militar.

Diseñado para durar, certificado para cumplir con los estándares militares

Diseñado para aventuras al aire libre. Probado según los estándares militares de EE.UU. y comprobado que pasa las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. Fabricado para resistir las diversas condiciones de cualquier entorno

"*Los resultados reales o el rendimiento pueden variar según el entorno de uso.

**Detalles de las pruebas militares

- Estándar de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

- Parámetros de prueba: Alta temperatura, lluvia, vibración, impacto, rocío de agua salada, polvo de arena e inundaciones

- Resultado de la certificación: APROBADO

- Fecha de certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024"

Disfruta de tu música dondequiera que estés con 20 horas de reproducción.

Larga duración de la batería, superior a la esperada en un altavoz compacto. Grab reproduce hasta 20 horas con una carga completa.

*El tiempo de reproducción indicado se basa en pruebas internas al 50 % del volumen, con Bluetooth y el modo de mejora de voz activados, y sin iluminación.

**El tiempo de reproducción real puede variar.

Resistente al agua y al polvo con clasificación IP67

Con clasificación IP67 para resistir al agua y al polvo. Disfruta de la música en cualquier lugar, en una fiesta en la piscina o en la playa.

"*El tiempo de reproducción indicado se basa en pruebas internas realizadas al 50% del volumen, con el Bluetooth y el modo Voice Enhance activados y sin iluminación.

**El tiempo de reproducción real puede variar".

Nuevo xboom Grab, póntelo y llévalo con estilo

Diseñado para superar los límites y mejorar la comodidad. El cuerpo en forma de tubo es fácil de agarrar y agrega un toque único a tu estilo. Lleva y cuelga tu bocina fácilmente con la cómoda correa.

En el lado superior izquierdo, xboom Grab se sostiene con su correa en la muñeca de alguien. En el lado superior derecho, xboom Grab se coloca en el portabotellas de una bicicleta. En la parte inferior izquierda, will.i.am con un atuendo blanco sostiene xboom Grab con su mano derecha. En la parte inferior derecha, will.i.am con un atuendo negro sostiene xboom Grab con su mano derecha.

Sonido dinámico envuelto en un gris cálido y sereno.

Cuatro imágenes diferentes de escenas interiores de xboom Grab Gris que muestran su atmósfera tranquila con color.

Cuatro imágenes diferentes de escenas interiores de xboom Grab Gris que muestran su atmósfera tranquila con color.

En un círculo de colores del arcoíris, xboom Stage 301, Grab y Bounce se colocan en el sentido de las agujas del reloj. Junto a xboom Bounce, la imagen del botón Auracast se coloca en un círculo.

Conecta varios altavoces y amplifica el ambiente con Auracast™

Crea un enlace de fiesta para emparejar dispositivos y compartirlo a través de Auracast™. Accede al instante con solo presionar un botón dedicado. Sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado al conectar diferentes altavoces.

*Solo los modelos Grab, Bounce y Stage 301 lanzados en 2025 se pueden conectar entre sí.

**La representación es para fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

Mi Botón

Accede a diversos contenidos con solo pulsar un botón.

Disfruta de una amplia gama de contenido exclusivo de xboom, personalizado a través de la app LG ThinQ. Escucha diversos géneros musicales en LG Radio+ o relájate con contenido de terapia curativa seleccionado para un respiro de la rutina. La sincronización con Apple Music y la reproducción de archivos de música locales te permiten disfrutar de tu música sin interrupciones.

Un teléfono con la imagen de una app y una imagen virtual de una app se muestran a ambos lados, izquierdo y derecho. Las imágenes y el logotipo de la app Apple Music están a la izquierda, mientras que las imágenes y el logotipo de la app LG ThinQ están a la derecha. En la parte inferior, la parte superior de xboom Grab muestra su "mi botón" resaltado.

*Puedes acceder a la terapia curativa y al contenido de LG Radio+ después de descargarlos a través de la app ThinQ.

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • número de canales

    1.1ch (2Way)

  • Potencia de salida

    20 W + 10 W

BOCINA

  • radiador pasivo

    Sí(2)

  • Tamaño de la unidad de tweeter

    16 mm x 1

  • Tipo de unidad de tweeter

    Cúpula

  • Unidad de graves

    80 x 45 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • AAC

  • SBC

ECUALIZADOR

  • Sonido AI

  • Bass Boost

  • Custom (App)

  • Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.4

CONVENIENCIA

  • multipunto

  • Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

  • Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

    IP67

  • Indicador de bateria

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Iluminación

  • Party Link (Modo Dual)

  • Party Link (Modo Multi)

  • Altavoz de teléfono

  • Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

  • Caja de carton

    254.5 x 117.0 x 125.0 mm

  • Bocina

    211.0 x 71.6 x 70.0 mm

PESO

  • Peso bruto

    1.1 kg

  • Peso neto

    0.7 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Correa

  • Cable USB tipo C

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

    3

  • Duración de la batería (horas)

    20

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Modo de encendido

    10 W

  • Modo de espera

    0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • USB tipo C

Lo que dice la gente

