Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora de gas)

WK22BS6

Torre de lavado WashTower™ con AI DD™ 22kg (con Secadora de gas)

(6)
WashTower LG_WK22BS6

Disfruta de un asistente que lo sabe todo sobre lavado

*La compatibilidad de los dispositivos domésticos inteligentes con Alexa y el Asistente de Google puede variar según el país y la configuración individual de su hogar inteligente.

Nueva solución de lavado integrada en UN SOLO EQUIPO

La innovadora torre de lavado LG WashTower™ es la primera lavadora y secadora en un solo equipo que ofrece la solución perfecta a lo que necesitas en tu vida: rapidez de lavado, practicidad, funciones inteligentes y diseño con estilo.
Un video se abre con una pantalla dividida que muestra un sol brillando con un rayo de luz circular a su alrededor, un bote que hace una ola circular perfecta en el agua. La siguiente captura de pantalla dividida muestra un círculo perfecto dentro de un edificio mirando hacia el cielo y un círculo en el centro de una ola de agua. La siguiente captura de pantalla dividida muestra un molinillo de colores girando en un círculo y una ola de agua. Hay láseres azules disparando en la pantalla con líneas rectas y círculos sobre las imágenes circulares en el video. La siguiente captura de pantalla dividida muestra un círculo en las nubes con el sol en el centro y una burbuja circular flotando en el cielo. Los láseres continúan dibujando en el video con líneas y círculos. La última pantalla dividida muestra una bocanada circular de humo y agua que se rocía en un círculo y las líneas láser se convierten en la LG Washtower sobre un fondo negro. A continuación, la pantalla dividida vuelve con el tambor de la lavadora. En la parte superior de la pantalla, la lavadora se está llenando de vapor y en la parte inferior el agua gira alrededor del tambor. La siguiente imagen es un círculo que se ha dividido por la mitad. La mitad superior muestra un primer plano del vapor en la ropa y la parte inferior muestra un primer plano del agua en la ropa. La cámara se despliega para mostrar el panel de control de la LG Washtower directamente y luego en ángulo. Finalmente, una torre de lavado LG en blanco y negro se coloca lado a lado en ángulo en un espacio industrial con el logotipo de LG WashTower en un lugar destacado en el centro a la derecha.
Una torre de lavado LG se encuentra frente al frente con una pared de ventanas detrás. La puerta superior está entreabierta y muestra una luz azul que brilla en el interior. La puerta inferior está completamente abierta y muestra la luz azul brillando y las líneas que se conectan al icono de IA que indican la tecnología y la conexión.

La primera torre de lavado con inteligencia artificial en México

Esta novedosa tecnología de inteligencia artificial AI DD identifica los ciclos óptimos de lavado y secado para las prendas, y te envía alertas al dispositivo móvil.
Se instala una torre de lavado LG negra con estantes y un armario en una unidad de pared.

Optimiza tu espacio

Su diseño elegante dará más estilo a tu cuarto de lavado. LG WashTower™ es un sistema de lavandería ergonómico que ahorra espacio por su forma estilizada tipo torre.

Toma el control

Un panel de control central, todo en uno y a tu alcance. Es tan intuitivo que se preguntará por qué no existió antes.
Una lavadora y secadora blancas se apilan una encima de la otra y se instalan en una unidad de pared con estantes y un armario, y una mujer tiene la espalda hacia el frente mientras estira la mano para presionar un botón en el panel de control superior central. Ella se pone de pie, incómoda.
La primera imagen es una combinación de dos imágenes, una una lavadora y secadora blancas de estilo antiguo apiladas una encima de la otra e instaladas en una unidad de pared y la otra, una torre de lavado LG negra instalada en una unidad de pared. Una línea de puntos y un icono de círculo rojo en el centro con flechas indican que puede moverse de izquierda a derecha para ver cada imagen en su totalidad.

La vista frontal de la puerta de la lavadora se muestra iluminada con cinco chorros de agua que fluyen dentro y alrededor de la puerta hay un chorro de agua.

Lavado perfecto en minutos con TurboWash™ 360

Lavar tus prendas favoritas en tan solo 29 minutos con TurboWash™ 360 será espectacular. Podrás disfrutar otras actividades por más tiempo sin preocuparte.

*Probado por Intertek en ciclo normal con opción predeterminada basada en carga AMAM de 10 libras.

Se ve una prenda blanca dentro de la máquina con una nube de vapor rodeándola. El logotipo certificado libre de alérgenos se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

Con ciclos de vapor, que eliminan los alérgenos y las preocupaciones

Usa tu ropa con confianza sabiendo que se elimina el 95% de los alérgenos y el 99.9% de las bacterias.

*Según la certificación de la fundación Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), el ciclo Allergiene™ reduce el 99.9% de los alérgenos de ácaros del polvo y de gatos.
*La marca ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY es una marca registrada de ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA y ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.
*Probado por Intertek, reduce el 99.9% de bacterias (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa y K. pneumoniae) con el ciclo sanitario.

Un fondo gris con el logotipo de la garantía de 10 años de Inverter DirectDrive, el logotipo de Inverter DirectDrive y un botón rojo con la etiqueta "Más información" que lleva a los visitantes a la micropágina de Core Tech.

Más durabilidad, menos vibración, menos ruido

El Motor LG Inverter Direct Drive de alta eficiencia mejora el rendimiento de lavado y la durabilidad del equipo, pero sin el ruido y la vibración. Además, el motor Inverter DD disipa menos energía, reduciendo el consumo de electricidad, y cuenta con 10 años de garantía.

Guía de Instalación de LG WashTower

La torre de lavado LG WashTower es un set de lavadora y secadora integradas en UN SOLO EQUIPO para optimizar tu espacio de lavado.

Verifica el tamaño del producto con una cinta métrica

Guía de medidas

Antes de realizar la instalación, checa por favor la siguiente guía y ve el video haciendo clic en el botón " " de abajo

Detalles del tamaño de producto

1. Medidas cuando la conexión de agua se encuentra al lado del producto.
Video con descripción de producto
2 . Medidas cuando la conexión de agua se encuentra en la parte de atrás del producto.
Video con descripción de producto

Ve como instalaron otras personas su WashTower
Imagen de instalación de un cliente
Imagen de instalación de un cliente
Imagen de instalación de un cliente
Imagen de instalación de un cliente

Imagen de instalación de un cliente

Imagen de instalación de un cliente



Imagen del detalle de accesorios

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WK22BS6
CAPACIDAD
22kg/22kg
DIMENSIONES (ANCHO x ALTO x PROFUNDIDAD)
700 x 1890 x 770 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Lavadora y secadora en UN SOLO EQUIPO con tecnología AI DD™ con inteligencia artificial
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
LG ThinkQ con conectividad WiFi

Especificación clave

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    22

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1890 x 770

  • TurboWash360˚

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Tipo de puerta

    Vidrio templado

  • Color de cuerpo (Secadora)

    Acero Gris Oxford

  • Color de cuerpo (Lavadora)

    Acero Gris Oxford

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    22

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    22

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS (LAVADORA)

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

    No

  • 6 Motion DD

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Vapor

  • TurboWash360˚

PROGRAMAS (LAVADORA)

  • Allergiene

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Limpiador Tub Clean (lavadora)

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    700 x 1890 x 770

  • Peso (kg)

    142

Lo que dice la gente

