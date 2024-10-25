Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Secadora LG Carga Frontal de Gas con Steam Fresh™ 22kg

Secadora LG Carga Frontal de Gas con Steam Fresh™ 22kg

DF22BV2SR

Secadora LG Carga Frontal de Gas con Steam Fresh™ 22kg

(2)
Secadora LG_DF22BV2SR
La función TurboSteam opera en el interior de la secadora.
TurboSteam™

Vive una vida más saludable con la tecnología de las secadoras LG

Experimenta la Tecnología TurboSteam™

La tecnología TurboSteam™ devuelve la forma perfecta a tu ropa rápidamente y ayuda a refrescar las telas y reducir las arrugas.

*El video y los productos en el video son solo para fines explicativos y pueden diferir de los reales.

Steam Sanitary™

Reduce el 99% de las bacterias

Steam Sanitary™ reduce el 99%* de bacterias en las prendas favoritas de tus seres queridos y en otros artículos no lavables.

*Probado por Intertek, reduce el 99 % de las bacterias (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa y K. pneumoniae) con el programa Steam Sanitary.
*Los resultados pueden ser diferentes según el entorno.

Steam Fresh™

Reduce las arrugas y los olores más rápido.

El ciclo Steam Fresh™ reduce las arrugas y los olores de tu ropa favorita en solo 10 minutos*.

*Basado en la prueba realizada por Intertek (reducción de olores) y el laboratorio de pruebas de LG (reducción de arrugas) el 24 de marzo de 2020 y el 10 de diciembre de 2014, respectivamente.
*La imagen es solo para fines explicativos.

Mayor Higiene

Reduce el 99,9% de las bacterias

El ciclo antibacterial reduce el 99,9 %* de las bacterias con el secado a alta temperatura.

El ciclo antibacteriano reduce las bacterias con secado a alta temperatura.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG, ciclo normal con la opción Reducir estática, basado en cargas de 3 kg de camisas
*Método de prueba y resultado: después del ciclo, el valor medido con un electrómetro para verificar el nivel de electricidad estática fue 0.016625V en promedio, que satisface el estándar de 20V o menos.

Una mujer con los ojos cerrados se pone un suéter en la cara.
Reduce Static™

Sin miedo a la estática

La función Reduce Static™ utiliza calor y vapor para ayudar a minimizar la electricidad-estática que se acumula en tus prendas o tu suéter de lana favorito.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG, ciclo normal con la opción Reducir estática, basado en cargas de 3 kg de camisas
*Método de prueba y resultado: después del ciclo, el valor medido con un electrómetro para verificar el nivel de electricidad estática fue 0.016625V en promedio, que satisface el estándar de 20V o menos.

Capacidad ultra grande

Termina todo tu secado en menos tiempo

La capacidad interior significa que tienes mayor espacio para lavar más ropa en menos cargas, para disfrutar más tiempo para ti.

Se puede cargar una gran cantidad de ropa con una capacidad ultragrande.

La tecnología Flow Sense evita la obstrucción en el conducto de la secadora.
Alerta de bloqueo Flow Sense™

Mantén tu secadora siempre funcionando

Detecta y te alerta sobre obstrucciones en los conductos que reducen el flujo de escape de la secadora. Mantener un sistema de escape limpio ayuda a mejorar la eficiencia del secado, reduce el largo tiempo de secado y minimiza las llamadas de servicio.

*El producto en la imagen es solo para fines explicativos y puede diferir del real.

La puerta de cristal templado se destaca por la luz interior.
Puerta de Cristal Templado*

La Puerta de cristal templado asegura Mayor Durabilidad

La nueva y elegante puerta de cristal templado es mucho más resistente que el vidrio normal, lo que significa que resistirá un uso intenso durante un largo período de tiempo.

*Solo para la cubierta exterior de vidrio.

Más opciones, Doble cuidado

Encaja de acuerdo a tu estilo de vida

Diseño compatible entre la lavadora y la secadora LG para tu espacio de lavado, pueden instalarse una al lado de la otra y apilarse dependiendo tu espacio.

La secadora y la lavadora se pueden poner una al lado de la otra o apilarse. La secadora también se puede usar como un solo tipo.

ThinQ™, conectividad Wifi

Construye un hogar inteligente con ThinQ™

Desde operar tu secadora de forma remota hasta descargar ciclos adicionales, tu proceso de secado ahora será más inteligente. Interactúa fácilmente con la plataforma ThinQ™ y accede a las últimas innovaciones con conectividad Wi-Fi.

La secadora se puede controlar mediante la aplicación ThinQ™ en el teléfono inteligente a través de conectividad Wi-Fi.

Control de la aplicación ThinQ™

Opera o controla tu proceso de lavado desde cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento. También puedes realizar un seguimiento del consumo de energía.

Descarga de ciclo

Ciclo descargado permite a los usuarios descargar nuevos programas de secado.

Autodiagnóstico con Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ genera un autodiagnóstico rápido de posibles problemas menores por medio del celular sin tener que esperar a la revisión directa de un técnico.

*LG SmartThinQ se renombra como LG ThinQ.
*Las UI (interfaces de usuario) de las aplicaciones en las imágenes son solo para fines explicativos y pueden diferir de las reales.

DIMENSIONES

DF22BV2SR
CAPACIDAD
22 kg
DIMENSIONES (ANCHO x ALTO x PROFUNDIDAD)
686 mm x 990 mm x 765 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Ciclos de secado con vapor Steam™
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
LG ThinQ™ Conectividad Wifi

Especificación clave

  • Color exterior

    Acero Negro + Aro cromado

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    22

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    686 x 990 x 765

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Acero Negro + Aro cromado

  • Tipo de puerta

    Puerta de Cristal

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    22

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Sensor de secado Sensor Dry

  • Vapor

  • SteamFresh

  • TurboSteam

PROGRAMAS

  • Secado rápido

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    686 x 990 x 765

  • Peso (kg)

    61.7

Lo que dice la gente

