Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pedestal para lavadora o secadora – Blanco

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pedestal para lavadora o secadora – Blanco

WDP6W

Pedestal para lavadora o secadora – Blanco

(0)
Front view

Mayor espacio de almacenamiento

Mayor espacio de almacenamiento

Gracias a su espacio interior de la base permite un amplio espacio de almacenamiento y te ayudara a conservar mejor tu ropa y a tener más organización.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

wdp6w
Peso (kg)
24kg
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
686x345x710
Vapor
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    686x345x710

  • Peso (kg)

    24kg

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 