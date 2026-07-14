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Secadora LG Carga Superior con con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Blanco - DT22EWTX + LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | bocina portátil y compacta para tu estilo de vida

Secadora LG Carga Superior con con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Blanco - DT22EWTX + LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | bocina portátil y compacta para tu estilo de vida

DT22EWTXOB.MINI
Vista frontal de Secadora LG Carga Superior con con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Blanco - DT22EWTX + LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | bocina portátil y compacta para tu estilo de vida DT22EWTXOB.MINI
dt22ewtx front view
xboom Mini gris front view
Vista frontal de Secadora LG Carga Superior con con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Blanco - DT22EWTX + LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | bocina portátil y compacta para tu estilo de vida DT22EWTXOB.MINI
dt22ewtx front view
xboom Mini gris front view

Características clave

  • Sensor de Secado AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial)
  • Flow Sense™ genera alertas de bloqueo
  • Autodiagnóstico con Smart Diagnosis™
  • Sonido exclusivo xboom de will.i.am
  • IP67
  • Práctica correa
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front view of LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

xboom Mini gris

LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | bocina portátil y compacta para tu estilo de vida
Secadora LD_DT25WTGK

DT22EWTX

Secadora LG Carga Superior con con AI Sensor Dry™ (Inteligencia Artificial) con Perilla + Panel LED táctil 22kg - Blanco - DT22EWTX
Sensor Dry mide la humedad y optimiza el tiempo de secado. ¡Asegurándose de que su ropa esté completamente seca!
Sistema Sensor Dry, sensor de secado

Excelente desempeño de secado

El sistema Sensor Dry mide el nivel de humedad durante el ciclo y optimiza automáticamente el tiempo de secado.¡Asegúrese de que el secado de su ropa esté completamente hecho!

Detecta bloqueos en conductos y alerta. Mantener limpio mejora eficiencia, reduce tiempo de secado y llamadas de servicio.
Flow Sense™

Mantenga su Secadora Siempre Funcionando

Detecta y genera alertas de cualquier bloqueo en los conductos que pudieran reducir el flujo de salida de la secadora. Mantener un sistema de escape limpio ayuda a mejorar la eficiencia del secado, a reducir tiempo de secado largo y minimizar las llamadas a algún centro de servicio.

Smart Diagnosis

La función Smart Diagnosis es una manera práctica y fácil de diagnosticar y solucionar algún problema de tu equipo sin tener realizar una visita al centro de servicio. Simplemente por medio de un sonido, la secadora se comunica con una computadora que diagnosticará el problema en segundos.
*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. La imagen del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.
LG xboom mini by will.i.am, a compact portable bluetooth speaker with a lifestyle fit design and powerful space filling sound

LG xboom mini by will.i.am, a compact portable bluetooth speaker with a lifestyle fit design and powerful space filling sound

xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, ahora más compacto

1) LG xboom mini compact portable bluetooth speaker with signature sound by will.i.am 2) LG xboom mini bluetooth hangable speakers, with a convenient strap for easy hanging in any space 3) LG xboom mini bluetooth speaker with IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection for daily use 4) LG xboom mini connected to a smartphone, showing an AI-curated interface with personalized music and news

xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, ahora más compacto.

xboom Mini ofrece un sonido claro y potente con un diseño compacto, lo que proporciona una experiencia auditiva excepcional en un tamaño más pequeño y portátil.

LG xboom mini, a compact and portable bluetooth speaker, delivering powerful audio and a clear sound

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

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Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

número de canales

1ch

Potencia de salida

5W

BOCINA

radiador pasivo

Yes (1)

Unidad de graves

1.75 inch x 1

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

ECUALIZADOR

Sonido AI

Bass Boost

Clear Voice

Ecualizador personalizado (aplicación)

Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

CONVENIENCIA

multipunto

Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IP67

Auracast

Indicador de bateria

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Conexión rápida de Google

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz de teléfono

Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

USB Audio (USB-C)

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Caja de carton

113 x 109 x 66 mm

Bocina

89.5 x 85.8 x 47.2 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

0.31 kg

Peso neto

0.22 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Correa

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

3

Duración de la batería (horas)

Max 10h

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

5W

Modo de espera

0.3W↓

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

MODOS DE SONIDO

Play Time Enhance

Mejora del campo sonoro

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Todas las especificaciones

Lo que dice la gente

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