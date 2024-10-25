Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

TV en su forma más inteligente

Control de voz con manos libres

Solo di "Hi, LG"

Ahora no tiene que buscar el control remoto para usar el comando de voz.
Simplemente diga "Hi, LG" y hable como lo hace con su familia o amigos para
obtener información o controlar sus electrodomésticos inteligentes.
LG ThinQ AI tiene una función de aprendizaje profundo, por lo que cuanto
más la use, mejor será.

Mujer recostada en un sofá diciéndole a la TV que baje la temperatura con el Panel de inicio en la pantalla de la TV

“Hi LG, baja la temperatura del aire acondicionado a 25.”

Haz más con más opciones

Disfruta de entretenimiento mejorado con opciones ilimitadas: el Asistente de Google,
Amazon Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 y HomeKit en tu TV ThinQ AI.

TV montada en la pared que muestra el logotipo de LG OLED AI ThinQ sobre un fondo negro
the Google Assistant logo Alexa built-in logo
Apple AirPlay 2 logo Apple HomeKit logo

*Apple AirPlay 2 y HomeKit pueden no estar disponibles en algunos países.
**Google es marca registrada de Google LLC.

¿Qué pizzerías hay cerca?

*Google es marca registrada de Google LLC.

Asistente de Google

Haz más con tu televisor

Obtenga ayuda mientras mira. Encuentre y reproduzca rápidamente sus programas favoritos,
obtenga respuestas a lo que desea saber y controle fácilmente sus dispositivos domésticos inteligentes.

"Alexa, agrega detergente para la ropa a mi carrito".

Amazon Alexa incorporado

Solo pide,
Alexa hace el resto

Hable con Alexa a través de su televisor LG para reproducir música, ver el clima, controlar dispositivos domésticos inteligentes y acceder a más de 100,000 habilidades y más. Haga su vida más fácil usando las rutinas de Alexa para vincular varias acciones, como actualizaciones de tráfico, informes meteorológicos y alarmas, con un comando de voz.

*Mira See en Apple TV+ con una suscripción.

AirPlay 2

AirPlay te permite
hacerlo todo

Transmita, comparta y refleje sin esfuerzo su contenido
favorito desde su iPhone, iPad o Mac. Reproduzca sus
favoritos desde la aplicación Apple TV y otras
aplicaciones de video, o vea fotos directamente en
su televisor LG ThinQ AI.

*Mira See en Apple TV+ con una suscripción.

HomeKit

Tu hogar a tus órdenes

Usa la aplicación Home o Siri en tus dispositivos
Apple para controlar de forma fácil y segura tu TV ThinQ AI.
Puedes encender y apagar tu TV, cambiar las entradas e incluso cambiar el volumen.

Controla tu hogar sin esfuerzo

Controla de manera fácil y conveniente tus electrodomésticos inteligentes y haz que trabajen juntos con solo usar tu voz.

TV montado en la pared que muestra logotipos gráficos de Panel de inicio y de electrodomésticos debajo

*"Buenos días", "Buenas noches" son una rutina incorporada. "Noche de película" es un ejemplo de rutina personalizada por el usuario.
**Los dispositivos IoT se enumeran en el sitio web a continuación y pueden cambiarse sin previo aviso.
https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020

"Hi LG, ¿Cuánto tiempo le falta al horno?”

*Google es marca registrada de Google LLC.

Home Dashboard

Su tablero de control
para todo lo conectado

Mantenga todo conectado en un solo lugar. Monitoree y controle sus dispositivos
domésticos inteligentes directamente desde el televisor LG ThinQ AI utilizando
el Home Dashboard fácil e intuitivo.

Rutinas LG

Agilice sus rutinas
matutinas y antes de acostarse

Mediante el uso de rutinas LG, puede automatizar sus
dispositivos domésticos inteligentes. Una rutina para
acostarse incluye ThinQ AI apagando las luces,
apagando el aire acondicionado y cerrando las puertas
cuando dices "Buenas noches".

Acorde a tu gusto

ThinQ AI TV es su asistente personal que sabe lo que le gusta y lo
que es importante para ti. Te ayuda a no perderte las cosas que amas.

TV montado en la pared que muestra logotipos gráficos de Panel de inicio y de electrodomésticos debajo

*"Buenos días", "Buenas noches" son una rutina incorporada. "Noche de película" es un ejemplo de rutina personalizada por el usuario.
**Los dispositivos IoT se enumeran en el sitio web a continuación y pueden cambiarse sin previo aviso.
https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020

Alerta deportiva

Mantente al tanto
de tus juegos

Recibe notificaciones sobre tu equipo favorito antes,
durante y después de los juegos. Sports Alert te mantiene
actualizado con puntajes y resultados, incluso cuando
estás viendo algo más.

"Hi LG, recomiéndame algo para ver".

Recomendación AI

Entérate de cosas
que te puedan gustar

Usa solicitudes de voz simples para obtener recomendaciones
sobre películas, programas de televisión o canales según
su patrón de visualización principal.

  1. ¿Por qué Colores Puros? Más información
  2. Lista de modelos LG NanoCell Más información
Ver más opciones
 
 