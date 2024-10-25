Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Galletas de chispas de chocolate y almendras

Total: 35 minutos

Porciones: 4

Ingredientes

2 huevos, 1 taza azúcar morena, 250 g mantequilla, 3 tazas harina integral, 2 cucharadas canela en polvo, 1/2 taza chispas de chocolate, 1 cucharada bicarbonato de sodio, 1/2 taza almendras

¡Hazlo ahora!

Paso 1

Mezcla la mantequilla y el azúcar glass hasta que esté suave y esponjosa.

Paso 2

Agrega los huevos y vuelve a licuar la mezcla.

Paso 3

Agrega bicarbonato de sodio y harina para formar la masa.

Paso 4

Luego agrega chispas de chocolate, almendras, canela en polvo y una pizca de sal.

Paso 5

Refrigera durante 10-15 minutos.

Paso 6

Haz bolitas pequeñas. Caliéntalas en el horno durante 12-14 minutos a 340 ℉ (170 °C).

