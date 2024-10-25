Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DISEÑO NANOCELL DÓNDE COMPRAR
Un televisor de pantalla plana grande montado contra una pared blanca. La pantalla muestra hojas grandes en colores brillantes.

Un televisor con más de una faceta artística.

Mejora tu espacio con un delgado televisor diseñado para montaje en la pared, que complementa el interior de cualquier hogar.

Diseño minimalista parauna máxima belleza.

Con un diseño elegante y minimalista, LG NanoCell se cuelga en la pared como una pieza de arte moderno para añadir un toque de belleza a tu hogar y aprovechar al máximo el espacio.

Un televisor de pantalla plana grande montado contra una pared gris junto a una ventana del piso al techo y muebles de madera natural. La pantalla muestra una escena de bosque con luz brillando a través de los árboles.

Vistas desde el borde que muestran la delgadez del televisor.

Instalación sencilla.
Acabado sofisticado.

*El producto real puede diferir.
*Los altavoces se venden por separado.

¿Has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Destaca entre la multitud.

Inspirándose en las exposiciones de arte, LG NanoCell cuenta ahora con nuestro Gallery Stand. Esto te da la libertad de mostrar tu televisor como quieras para lograr la máxima armonía con tu espacio.

La televisión estaba en el suelo con su propio soporte en una habitación rodeada de muebles y decoración de madera. La televisión en un interior moderno lleno de plantas estaba en el suelo usando su propio soporte. La televisión en un interior moderno contra una ventana estaba en el suelo con su propio soporte.

Dos imágenes, la superior muestra el soporte para el montaje y la imagen inferior muestra el soporte.

Fácil de montar, fácil de manejar.

El soporte y accesorios le permiten a tu televisor sostener otros dispositivos pequeños. La gestión de cables se diseñó específicamente para conservar el aspecto y la sensación de calidad de una galería de arte.

*Disponibilidad varía por región
*Gallery Stand solo está disponible en los modelos NANO75, NANO77, NANO80 y NANO85 de 55 y 65 pulgadas.
*El soporte de la galería se vende por separado.

Inmersión de borde a borde.

La gran pantalla de LG NanoCell es más grande que nunca gracias a nuestro diseño de pantalla de cine de bisel mínimo. Esto hace que la línea entre lo que ves y tu realidad sea más fina que nunca para maximizar tu inmersión y ofrecer una experiencia verdaderamente cinematográfica.

Televisor de pantalla plana grande montado contra una pared gris junto a una gran ventana del piso al techo. La pantalla muestra una escena de bosque con luz brillando a través de los árboles.

Más pantalla.
Más espacio. Más posibilidades.

Mujer haciendo yoga en medio de una habitación frente a un gran televisor de pantalla plana montado en la pared. Vista posterior de una mujer que sostiene una videoconferencia con los participantes en el televisor de pantalla plana montado en la pared. Un hombre y una mujer cocinando juntos frente a un gran televisor montado en la pared.

