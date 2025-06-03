Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Soporte de LG CineBeam Q con un elegante diseño e instalación sencilla.

Soporte de LG CineBeam Q con un elegante diseño e instalación sencilla.

Soporte de LG CineBeam Q con un elegante diseño e instalación sencilla.

CQS710PB
front view with cinebeam q
Características clave

  • Diseñado para CineBeam Q
  • Diseño elegandte y delgado
  • Instalación sencilla con acción deslizante

Soporte para LG CineBeam Q

Diseño delgado y elegante

Estilo que se adapta a CineBeam Q

El soporte para CineBeam Q, con su único diseño, combina perfecto con el CineBeam Q y crea un ambiente cinematográfico en cualquier espacio. A partir de ahora, puedes explorar diferentes maneras de vivir tu vida con el soporte para CineBeam Q.

*Las imágenes se han simulado para comprender mejor las funciones y pueden diferir de la experiencia de uso real.

*El CineBeam Q no está incluido en el paquete y se puede comprar por separado. 

El soporte más elegante para CineBeam Q

Se adapta a cualquier lugar y ángulo

Lleva tu CineBeam Q a cualquier lugar con este soporte. Está diseñado para un mejor uso de CineBeam Q, con una fuerte estabilidad y una instalación muy sencilla (deslizante)l. Comparte tus mejores momentos con CineBeam Q.

*Las imágenes se han simulado para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir de la experiencia de uso real.

*CineBeam Q no está incluido en el paquete y se puede comprar por separado.

Fácil de instalar

Preparado, seguro y listo

El soporte CineBeam Q cuenta con un sencillo método de instalación deslizante que te permite disfrutar rápidamente de tu contenido favorito donde quieras. También cuenta con un soporte para cables que permite organizar el desorden.

*Las imágenes se han simulado para facilitar la comprensión de las funciones y pueden diferir del uso real.

*CineBeam Q no está incluido en el paquete y se puede comprar por separado.

