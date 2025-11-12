About Cookies on This Site

Refrigerador Top Freezer 14 pies³ Inverter+Horno Microondas NeoChef™ 0.7 pies³ EasyClean

VT40WOB.MS20
Características clave

  • LINEARCooling™ - Control preciso de la temperatura para conservar la frescura de los alimentos hasta por 7 días
  • DoorCooling+™- Enfriamiento constante y unifome desde la puerta hasta cada rincón
  • Dimensiones (An X Al X P) - 700mm x 1760mm x 680mm
  • Recubrimiento de Fácil limpieza EasyClean™
  • Cocción uniforme en cada platillo
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 454 mm x 261 mm x 328 mm
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Refrigerador LG_VT40WP

VT40WP

Refrigerador Top Freezer 14 pies³ Inverter
Microondas MS2032GAS

MS2032GAS

Horno Microondas NeoChef™ 0.7 pies³ EasyClean
Video demostrativo de la tecnología LINEARCooling , conservando la frescura de los alimentos hasta por 7 días.

frutas y verduras como lechuga, tomates y arándanos están recién conservadas en el producto.

LinearCooling™

Frescura del Huerto por más Tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor fresco * hasta por 7 días.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimiento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

Imagen demostrativa de cómo el DoorCooling mantiene la frescura uniforme y más rápida.
Door Cooling+™

Proporciona Frescura de Manera Uniforme y Rápida

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos y las bebidas se enfrían en cualquier estante con un rendimiento de enfriamiento uniforme y más rápido.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo de la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la canasta superior con la caída entre los modelos Door Cooling+ y Non-Door Cooling+. Solo modelos aplicables.
*Se supone que Door Cooling+ se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.
*Los productos en el video y la imagen son solo para fines explicativos y pueden diferir de los reales.

Tecnología Multi Air Flow, permite que el aire circule frío en cada esquina del refrigerador y enfríe los alimentos.
Multi Air Flow

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow fue diseñado para mantener niveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.
Hay un horno de microondas en la cocina e íconos que representan tres características clave.

Hay un horno de microondas en la cocina e íconos que representan tres características clave.

easy clean

Limpieza sin esfuerzo, resultados impecables

EasyClean™ elimina el 99.99% de las bacterias. Simplemente rocía el interior con agua y elimina cualquier residuo sin esfuerzo, sin necesidad de detergentes o productos químicos agresivos.

Hay un microondas con la puerta abierta, y una explicación que indica lo fácil de limpiar por dentro.

*Basado en la prueba de actividad y eficacia antibacteriana de SGS (2017.08) siguiendo el estándar de producto antibacteriano JIS Z 2801:2010, se ha confirmado que el valor de actividad antibacteriana contra Escherichia coli y Staphylococcus aureus es de al menos 5,9 (equivalente a 99,999%).

Especificación clave

DIMENSIONES Y PESO - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1760 x 680

RENDIMIENTO - Tipo de compresor

Smart Inverter

MATERIAL Y ACABADO - Acabado (puerta)

Plata Platino

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Top Freezer

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso del producto (kg)

66

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

700 x 1760 x 680

Peso con empaque (kg)

72

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

LINEAR Cooling

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Fábrica de hielo manual

Sí (manual giratoria)

Dispensador solo de agua

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Acabado (puerta)

Plata Platino

Tipo de manija

Pocket

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Luz del refrigerador

LED

Repisa de Cristal_templado

Caja de las verduras

Sí (1)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad Total (pies cúbicos)

14

Capacidad Congelador (pies cúbicos)

3

Capacidad Refrigerador (pies cúbicos)

11

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

Transparente

Repisa de Cristal_templado

Todas las especificaciones

