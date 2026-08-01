Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Soundbar SH5 con 4.1 canales más Refrigerador 25 pies cúbicos French Door 3 Puertas

LG Soundbar SH5 con 4.1 canales más Refrigerador 25 pies cúbicos French Door 3 Puertas

GM65BPPOB.SH5A
Vista frontal de LG Soundbar SH5 con 4.1 canales más Refrigerador 25 pies cúbicos French Door 3 Puertas GM65BPPOB.SH5A
Front view GM65BPP
Font view SH5A
Vista frontal de LG Soundbar SH5 con 4.1 canales más Refrigerador 25 pies cúbicos French Door 3 Puertas GM65BPPOB.SH5A
Front view GM65BPP
Font view SH5A

Características clave

  • 600 watts y 4.1 canales
  • Voz Clara Pro
  • Interface WOW
  • LINEARCooling™ - Mantiene los alimentos frescos por más tiempo
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 836 mm x 1776 mm x 849 mm
  • DoorCooling⁺™- Emite ráfagas de aire frío hacia áreas del refrigerador donde se pierde el frío fácilmente como en las puertas.
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Vista frontal de la 4.1 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Atmos SH5A

SH5A

4.1 canales Barra de sonido LG para TV con Dolby Digital SH5A
REFRIGERADOR_LG_GM65BPP

GM65BPP

Refrigerador 25 pies cúbicos French Door 3 Puertas
LINEAR Cooling mantiene los alimentos más frescos.

LINEARCooling™

Mantén los alimentos frescos por más tiempo

El compresor lineal Inverter LG ayuda a mantener el aspecto y el sabor de los productos frescos durante más tiempo reduciendo las fluctuaciones de temperatura.

24 Horas de Enfriamiento Control Preciso de la Temperatura.

24 horas de enfriamiento uniforme

Control Preciso de la Temperatura.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de pruebas internas de LG para medir la fluctuación media de temperatura de pico a pico en el compartimento de alimentos frescos entre los modelos LG Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0. 5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) y Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).

Refrigerador French Door, ancho, estrecho para un reducido espacio, con mayor almacenamiento.
Mayor capacidad.

Almacena más

Almacena todo lo que necesites. Con una gran capacidad de 25 pies cúbicos, este refrigerador LG de puerta francesa te ofrece un amplio espacio para todos los alimentos favoritos de tu familia y los mantiene convenientemente organizados y al alcance de tu mano.

La barra de sonido LG SH5A y su subwoofer se encuentran sobre un mueble de televisión azul en una sala de estar. El televisor con la imagen de un avión se muestra parcialmente sobre la barra de sonido.

LG Soundbar SH5A

Sonido potente que domina el espacio

En la imagen de la izquierda se encuentran colocadas 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes internas como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte posterior. En el lado derecho se muestran el logo dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital. En la imagen del centro se muestran 3 pantallas de TV: Un escenario y un micrófono en su mano, una reportera hablando con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores se encuentra colocada la barra de sonido SH5A con gráficos de ecualización. En la parte inferior se presentan 3 íconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En la imagen de la derecha se muestra un televisor montado en la pared con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el SH5A se encuentra colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un control remoto de TV LG y a la derecha 4 íconos muestran las funciones de la Interfaz WOW.

En la imagen de la izquierda se encuentran colocadas 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes internas como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte posterior. En el lado derecho se muestran el logo dts y el logo de audio Dolby digital. En la imagen del centro se muestran 3 pantallas de TV: Un escenario y un micrófono en su mano, una reportera hablando con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores se encuentra colocada la barra de sonido SH5A con gráficos de ecualización. En la parte inferior se presentan 3 íconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En la imagen de la derecha se muestra un televisor montado en la pared con la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el SH5A se encuentra colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un control remoto de TV LG y a la derecha 4 íconos muestran las funciones de la Interfaz WOW.

Sonido que domina el espacio con 600 watts y 4.1 canales

Un sonido súper envolvente con 600 watts y 4.1 canales que llenan la habitación con un volumen potente y una claridad realista hacen que el contenido cobre vida.

Se muestra un televisor con contenido científico y la barra de sonido SH5A se encuentra justo debajo. En el piso también se encuentra el subwoofer de la barra de sonido. De la barra de sonido y del subwoofer salen ondas sonoras blancas semitransparentes. En la parte inferior derecha se encuentran los logotipos de DTS y Dolby Digital Audio.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

General - número de canales

4.1

General - Potencia de salida

600 W

Dimensiones (An. x Al. x Pr.) - Principal

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Dimensiones (An. x Al. x Pr.) - Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

Todas las especificaciones

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Música

Cine

Clear Voice Pro

Deportes

Juego

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

CONECTIVIDAD

Salida HDMI

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

USB

1

Óptico

1

Códec de Bluetooth

SBC / AAC

COMPATIBLE CON HDMI

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Simplink)

Versión HDMI

1.4

GENERAL

número de canales

4.1

Número de altavoces

5 EA

Potencia de salida

600 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

CONVENIENCIA

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Control de modo de barra de sonido

Modo Compartir sonido de TV

WOW Interfaz

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Principal

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

Tamaño de la caja

1089 x 290 x 497 mm

PESO

Principal

6.6 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

Peso bruto

14.24 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable HDMI

Control remoto

FUERZA

Consumo de apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

90 W

Imprimir

Especificación clave

DIMENSIONES Y PESO - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

836 x 1776 x 849

RENDIMIENTO - Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

535

RENDIMIENTO - Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

CARACTERÍSTICAS - InstaView

No

CARACTERÍSTICAS - Door-in-Door

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

MATERIAL Y ACABADO - Acabado (puerta)

Plata Premium

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

French Door (3 puertas)

Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

Profundidad estándar

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED interna

Pantalla LED

Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso con empaque (kg)

110.5

Peso del producto (kg)

104

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

836 x 1776 x 849

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Fábrica de hielo manual

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Luz del dispensador

No

Máquina de hielo doble

No

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Puerta (Material)

VCM

Acabado (puerta)

Plata Premium

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

No

Tipo de manija

Manija Escondida (Apertura Fácil)　

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter [BLDC]

Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

535

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

6

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Repisa de Cristal_templado

4 divididos

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Repisa voladiza

Sí (híbrido)

Amplia despensa

Repisa Plegable

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Cajón_de_congelador

2 no transparentes

Divisor de cajón

No

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

No

Cajón Full-Convert

No

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Encontrar una tienda cerca de ti

Experimenta este producto en tu entorno.
Ver más opciones
 
 