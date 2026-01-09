About Cookies on This Site

Prepárate para ganar más con LG Rewards

Tu lealtad se transforma en puntos, descuentos exclusivos y ofertas especiales, solo por ser parte de LG Rewards.

Inicia SesiónRegístrate
Regístrate o inicia sesión
Acumula Puntos

Acumula puntos en todas tus compras 1 punto = $1.00 MXN

Canjea Puntos

Usa tus puntos para comprar y consulta tu saldo en MyLG

Ganar puntos nunca fue tan fácil

Hay muchísimas formas de ganar puntos. Acumula 3% en puntos rewards en cada compra.
1 punto es equivalente a $1.00 MXN que podrás canjear en tus próximas compras

Porque comprar lo que te gusta es aún mejor cuando recibes algo a cambio.

Únete a LG Rewards y empieza a ganar hoy

Inicia SesiónRegístrate
Prepárate para ser recompensado

Life's Good cuando tu lealtad tiene recompensa. Por eso, LG Rewards te ayuda a convertir lo que te gusta en beneficios reales, con puntos especiales, descuentos y ofertas por tiempo limitado.

Preguntas frecuentes

1. ¿Qué es LG Rewards?

Nuestro programa de LG Rewards celebra tu lealtad. Acumula puntos en cada una de tus compras realizadas en lg.com que podrás canjear en tus próximas compras.

2. ¿Cómo puedo unirme al programa de LG Rewards?

Únete a LG Members y registrate a LG Rewards.

3. ¿Cuando se ven reflejados los puntos en mi cuenta?

Los puntos Rewards se asignan a tu cuenta 15 días después de la entrga de tu producto nuevo.

4. ¿Dónde puedo consultar mis puntos?

Puedes consultar el saldo de tu puntos iniciando sesion en tu cuenta, en el apartado "Mis Rewards".

5. ¿Cuál es el valor de mis puntos Rewards?

1 punto Rewards = 1 peso mexicano.

6. ¿Cómo puedo acumular puntos Rewards?

Acumula puntos por cada compra que realices en nuestra tienda online.

7. ¿Cómo puedo canjear mis puntos Rewards?

Utiliza tus puntos Rewards para pagar parte de tus productos favoritos, el método de pago de Rewards se activará de manera automatica en el carrito si cuentas con puntos activos en tu cuenta.

8. ¿Cuándo vencen mis puntos Rewards?

Los puntos Rewards tienen una vigencia de 12 meses.

9. ¿Puedo transferir mis puntos Rewards?

Los puntos Rewards no son transferibles.

10. ¿Qué pasa si cancelo una compra?

Los puntos Rewards se reembolsan de manera automática 72hrs después de la cancelación de la orden.

11. ¿Cuáles son los beneficios por ser miembreo de LG Rewards?

Acumula 3% en puntos Rewards en todas tus compras (Servicios de Garantía Extendida no acumulan puntos Rewards).

