LG a tu lado

Servicios LG a tu lado

¡Ponemos a tu alcance nuestros servicios Premium! Con LG a tu lado manten tus protege y cuida tus productos.

Garantía ExtendidaMantenimientoReparación fuera de garantía

Garantía Extendida 

¡Amplíe la garantía de su nuevo producto LG con la Garantía Extendida! Descubra aquí cómo puede proteger su producto LG a largo plazo con el mejor servicio

¡Adquirir Ahora!

Repuestos
originales

Reparaciones con partes originales para garantízar la reparación

Técnicos
capacitados

Reparaciones seguras con técnicos capacitados por LG

Experto
LG a tu lado

Nuestro experto en garantías extendidas siempre estará disponible para ti

Reemplazo
de equipo

Protege tu inversión, cambio de producto en caso de que no sea reparable

Repuestos originales

Reparaciones con partes originales para garantízar la reparación.

Técnicos capacitados

Reparaciones seguras con técnicos capacitados por LG.

Experto LG

Nuestro experto en garantías extendidas siempre estará disponible para ti.

Reemplazo si no es reparable

Protege tu inversión, cambio de producto en caso de que no sea reparable.

Categorías disponibles

Refrigeradores
Lavadoras
Secadoras
Styler
Lavavajillas
Televisiones
Monitores
Aire acondicionado
Aire acondicionado portátil
Popular Option
Gold
Cobertura confiable para fallas en componentes mecánicos y eléctricos.
Desde $53.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Uso de piezas genuinas LG.
  • Mano de obra técnica incluida.
  • Cubierto por servicio de garantía LG.
  • Soporte especializado LG a tu lado.
  • Daños estéticos o causados por el usuario.
  • Entrega de accesorios no funcionales.
  • Servicio de desinstalación no proporcionado.
Gold
Protección contra averías y fallas de fabricación comunes.
Desde $230.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Mano de obra para reparaciones incluida.
  • Cobertura para fallas típicas.
  • Reparación con piezas certificadas LG.
  • Reclamos ilimitados durante el periodo de cobertura.
  • Servicio de reinstalación no incluido.
  • Problemas por sobrecarga o mal uso.
  • Entrega de mangueras o accesorios externos.
Popular Option
Premium
Protección que incluye motor, placa de control y drenaje.
Desde $2,329.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Cobertura completa para motor y placa de control.
  • Incluye inspección y mano de obra para la reparación.
  • Cobertura para bomba de agua y sistema de drenaje.
  • Soporte por especialistas capacitados LG.
  • Problemas de plomería o drenaje externo.
  • Daños causados por el usuario no incluidos.
  • No cubre reinstalación ni transporte.
Gold
Protección adicional para fallas funcionales comunes.
Desde $230.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Reparación de fallas típicas.
  • Uso de piezas de reemplazo genuinas.
  • Servicio técnico capacitado en sitio.
  • Respuesta rápida del equipo de soporte LG.
  • Daños por mala ventilación.
  • Reemplazo de filtro de pelusa o cubierta excluido.
  • Servicio de desinstalación no incluido.
Popular Option
Premium
Incluye cobertura para motor, elementos calefactores y sensores clave.
Desde $2,329.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Protección para calefactores y sensores.
  • Diagnóstico y mano de obra incluidos.
  • Uso de piezas oficiales de reemplazo LG.
  • Soporte experto de nuestro equipo de servicio.
  • Reparaciones con piezas no originales LG.
  • Problemas de suministro eléctrico no cubiertos.
  • Entrega o reubicación no incluidos.
Popular Option
Gold
Protección adicional para fallas funcionales comunes.
Desde $230.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Reparaciones en sistemas electrónicos y mecánicos.
  • Mano de obra y piezas cubiertas.
  • Uso de piezas originales LG.
  • Soporte de red autorizada LG.
  • Reparaciones externas o cosméticas excluidas.
  • Accesorios como colgadores no incluidos.
  • Instalación o retirada no soportadas.
Popular Option
Gold
Cobertura para fallas en componentes eléctricos, electrónicos y mecánicos.
Desde $230.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Cobertura para bomba, panel de control y fugas.
  • Reinstalación o montaje no incluidos.
  • Uso de piezas certificadas LG.
  • Servicio por técnicos capacitados LG.
  • Limpieza por mal uso no cubierta.
  • Consumibles como detergentes o sal excluidos.
Popular Option
Gold
Cobertura esencial para problemas derivados de defectos de funcionamiento.
Desde $130.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Cobertura para componentes internos, excepto panel.
  • Mano de obra y visita para reparación incluidas.
  • Servicio con piezas genuinas.
  • Asistencia LG Care disponible.
  • Reemplazo de panel no incluido.
  • Montaje en pared o instalación de cables excluidos.
  • Reemplazo de control remoto o soporte no cubierto.
Popular Option
Gold
Protección adicional para hardware interno y componentes de pantalla.
Desde $104.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Cobertura para circuitos internos y componentes de pantalla.
  • Mano de obra incluida.
  • Solicitudes de servicio ilimitadas.
  • Soporte oficial LG.
  • Daños por impacto físico en pantalla no cubiertos.
  • Entrega de cable de alimentación o soporte excluida.
  • Servicios de instalación no disponibles.
Gold
Cobertura ideal para mantener tu equipo residencial.
Desde $37.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Protección para componentes residenciales.
  • Mantenimiento y mano de obra incluidos.
  • Uso de piezas adicional LG.
  • Cubierto bajo términos de garantía LG.
  • Control remoto o baterías no incluidos.
  • Servicios de reinstalación o reubicación no cubiertos.
  • Daños externos por mal uso excluidos.
Popular Option
Premium
Protección completa para sistema de refrigeración y componentes eléctricos.
Desde $1,441.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Cobertura para compresor, motor de ventilador y PCB.
  • Servicio para unidades internas y externas incluido.
  • Reparaciones ilimitadas.
  • Soporte experto LG incluido.
  • Daños eléctricos por voltaje inestable excluidos.
  • Instalación o retiro no proporcionados.
  • Cobertura excluye mal uso o mala ventilación.
Popular Option
Gold
Protección extendida para operación fiable y constante.
Desde $37.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Reparación para ventilador, motor y controles incluida.
  • Piezas genuinas LG.
  • Diagnóstico técnico incluido.
  • Soporte dedicado LG.
  • Reemplazo de manguera de drenaje o filtro excluido.
  • Batería y control remoto no cubiertos.
  • Traslado, instalación o configuración no incluidos.
Servicios y partes adicionales no incluidos podrán ser cotizados por nuestros técnicos.
Consulte términos y condiciones aquí

Mantenimiento

El servicio de mantenimiento que tu producto necesita a tu alcance.

Más información

Programa tu visita

Agenda tu visita hasta 60 días naturales después de la compra.

Previene fallas

Servicio de limpieza que previene problemas de funcionamiento.

Cambio de filtro de agua

Cambio de filtro de agua para refrigerador incluido.

Cambio de sellos y baleros

Cambio de sellos y baleros para lavadoras y secadoras incluido.

Categorías disponibles

Refrigeradores
Lavadoras
(Carga Superior)
Lavadoras
(Carga Frontal)
Secadoras
(Carga Superior)
Aire acondicionado
(Minisplit)
Popular Option
Gold
Limpieza profunda del compresor y cuarto de máquinas. Incluye cambio de filtro de agua (si aplica).
$1,349.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Limpieza del cuarto de máquinas y compresor
  • Limpieza del filtro deshidratador y ventilador
  • Limpieza del condensador
  • Cambio de filtro de agua incluido (si aplica)
  • Cambio de partes estéticas o accesorios
  • Re-instalación, recolección o reparación
Gold
Servicio esencial que incluye visita del técnico y limpieza general de componentes clave.
$1,299.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Limpieza externa de componentes principales del equipo
  • Limpieza de cubierta y gabinete
  • Limpieza de filtro atrapapelusa y empaque
  • Re-instalación, recolección o reparación
  • Reemplazo de accesorios o partes estéticas
  • Cambio de botoneras, panel o partes funcionales
Popular Option
Premium
Incluye inspección técnica, limpieza interna de tina y reemplazo de baleros y sello.
$2,099.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Inspección técnica, limpieza interna del equipo incluyendo tina y canasta
  • Limpieza de filtro atrapapelusa, transmisión, polea de motor y empaque
  • Cambio de baleros y sello incluido (si aplica)
  • Re-instalación, recolección o reparación
  • Entrega o reposición de accesorios
Gold
Servicio esencial que incluye visita del técnico y limpieza general de componentes clave.
$1,299.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Limpieza externa de componentes principales del equipo
  • Limpieza de cubierta y gabinete
  • Limpieza de filtro atrapapelusa y empaque
  • Re-instalación, recolección o reparación
  • Limpieza interna de los componentes o desarmado
  • Cambio de partes funcionales o estéticas
Popular Option
Premium
Incluye inspección técnica, limpieza interna de tina y reemplazo de baleros y sello.
$2,099.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Inspección técnica, limpieza interna del equipo incluyendo tina y canasta
  • Limpieza de filtro atrapapelusa, ductos, polea de motor y empaque
  • Limpieza de bomba de desagüe
  • Cambio de baleros y sello incluido (si aplica)
  • Re-instalación, recolección o reparación
  • Reemplazo de accesorios o partes estéticas
  • Cambio de partes funcionales o estéticas
Gold
Servicio esencial que incluye visita del técnico y limpieza general de componentes clave.
$1,299.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Visita técnica, limpieza del equipo e inspección del sistema de pulverización
  • Limpieza de filtro atrapapelusa y ductos de secado
  • Revisión de espreas
  • Cambio de partes funcionales o estéticas
  • Re-instalación, recolección o reparación
  • Diagnóstico del producto
Popular Option
Premium
Incluye inspección técnica, limpieza interna de tina y reemplazo de baleros y sello.
$2,099.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Inspección del equipo y limpieza interna
  • Limpieza de ductos de secado, area de secado y valvula de dreanje
  • Limpieza de gabinete y empaque de puerta
  • Reemplazo de baleros y sello (si aplica)
  • Revisión de espreas
  • Re-instalación, recolección o reparación
  • Cambio de partes funcionales o estéticas
  • Limpieza de ductos adicionales, no incluidos en el producto
Gold
Limpieza integral del filtro, el evaporador y el turbina para un rendimiento de enfriamiento óptimo.
$599.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Limpieza de unidad interior (evaporador) y turbina
  • Revisión básica de funcionamiento
  • Limpieza de partes eléctricas o cableado
  • Limpieza interna del sistema
Popular Option
Premium
Incluye inspección técnica, mantenimiento para evaporador y condensador.
$1,399.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Inspección técnica y limpieza de unidad interior (evaporador) y unidad exterior (condensador)
  • Limpieza de filtro, turbina y ventilador
  • Revisión de funcionamiento y componentes
  • Re-instalación, recolección o reparación
  • Entrega de control remoto, filtro o accesorios
  • Arreglos de problemas funcionales de la instalación
  • Limpieza de partes eléctricas o cableado
Servicios y partes adicionales no incluidos podrán ser cotizados por nuestros técnicos.
Consulte términos y condiciones aquí

Reparación fuera de garantía

No te preocupes más por el costo de una reparación fuera de garantía. Obtén tranquilidad con la tarifa fija de reparación LG.

¡Adquirir Ahora!

Tranquilidad de servicio

Tarifa única que cubre visita, mano de obra y refacciones.

Técnicos capacitados y partes originales

Reparaciones realizadas por técnicos capacitados por LG utilizando solo partes originales de fábrica.

Garantía de reparación

Garantía de 90 días naturales sobre las refacciones cambiadas.

Calidad en el servicio

Disfrute del mejor valor para los servicios de reparación, además, responde nuestra encuesta y obtén un cupón para LG.com

Categorías disponibles

Refrigeradores
Televisiones
Lavadoras
Secadoras
Estufas
Lavavajillas
Microondas
Refrigeradores
Reparación con precio fijo que cubre visita del técnico, mano de obra y repuestos.
$3,699.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Tarifa única que incluye visita, mano de obra y repuestos originales LG.
  • Reparaciones por técnicos capacitados LG.
  • Garantía de 90 días en piezas reemplazadas y servicio.
  • Soporte de agentes LG.
  • Limpieza interna o mantenimiento regular.
  • Instalación, desinstalación o entrega de accesorios no incluidos.
  • Recolección o recolección.
  • Reparaciones por mal uso o daños externos excluidas.
Televisiones
Incluye visita técnica, mano de obra y repuestos, excepto panel.
Desde $1,799.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Tarifa única que cubre visita, mano de obra y repuestos originales LG.
  • Reparaciones realizadas por técnicos capacitados LG.
  • Garantía de 90 días en servicio y piezas reemplazadas.
  • Soporte experto LG.
  • Reemplazo de panel no incluido.
  • Servicios de instalación, desinstalación o montaje excluidos.
  • Entrega de accesorios o recolección.
  • Mantenimiento o limpieza no incluida.
Lavadoras
Reparación confiable de motor, tarjeta de control y componentes clave.
$2,499.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Tarifa única que cubre diagnóstico, mano de obra y repuestos originales LG.
  • Reparaciones por técnicos capacitados LG.
  • Garantía de 90 días en piezas y mano de obra.
  • Soporte experto LG.
  • Servicios de instalación o desinstalación no incluidos.
  • Limpieza o reemplazo de filtros excluidos.
  • Entrega o recolección.
  • Mantenimiento regular no incluido.
Secadoras
Incluye cobertura para reparación de motor, sensores y panel.
$2,499.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Tarifa única que incluye mano de obra, repuestos originales y visita técnica.
  • Reparaciones certificadas por técnicos LG.
  • Garantía de 90 días en servicio.
  • Soporte de agentes LG.
  • Limpieza de conductos o rejillas excluida.
  • Instalación de ventilación o modificaciones no incluidas.
  • Instalación, desinstalación o entrega de accesorios excluidos.
  • Servicios de mantenimiento regular no incluidos.
Estufas
Reparación con tarifa fija para prtes mecánicas y eléctricas.
$999.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Servicio con tarifa fija que cubre mano de obra, visita y piezas LG.
  • Trabajo realizado por técnicos capacitados LG.
  • Garantía de 90 días en reparaciones realizadas.
  • Acceso a soporte experto LG.
  • Limpieza de tapas de quemadores o componentes internos no incluida.
  • Problemas en líneas de gas externas no cubiertos.
  • Entrega de accesorios o manejo adicional excluidos.
  • Tareas generales de mantenimiento o instalación no incluidas.
Lavavajillas
Reparación que incluye panel de control, bomba y drenaje.
$3,199.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Servicio de diagnóstico y reparación que incluye mano de obra y piezas.
  • Servicio en sitio por técnicos capacitados LG.
  • Garantía de 90 días en piezas y reparaciones.
  • Soporte experto LG disponible.
  • Eliminación de obstrucciones o limpieza profunda no cubierta.
  • Problemas de plomería externa excluidos.
  • Servicios de instalación, desinstalación o manipulación no incluidos.
  • Entrega de accesorios excluida.
Microondas
Reparación que incluye magnetrón, teclado y tarjeta de circuito.
$2,199.00
Adquirir ahora
  • Reemplazo de componentes clave cubierto.
  • Mano de obra y piezas originales LG incluidas en una tarifa.
  • Trabajo realizado por técnicos capacitados LG.
  • Garantía de 90 días y soporte al cliente LG.
  • Reemplazo de accesorios del plato giratorio excluido.
  • Daños por metales o mal uso no cubiertos.
  • Instalación, desinstalación o tareas de manipulación no incluidas.
  • Mantenimiento rutinario no incluido.
Servicios y partes adicionales no incluidos podrán ser cotizados por nuestros técnicos
Consulte términos y condiciones aquí
Ver más opciones
 
 