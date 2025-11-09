Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Reparación Plus

¿Producto fuera de garantía?

No te preocupes más por el costo de una reparación fuera de garantía. Obtén tranquilidad con la tarifa fija de reparación LG. ¡Incluye visita, mano de obra y refacciones!

Contratar ahoraBuy Now

Obtén ayuda profesional de nuestros expertos

Paso1

Elige un producto y su síntoma

Paso2

Ingresa tu información de contacto y confirma la solicitud

Paso3

Verifica fácilmente en línea el estado de la solicitud

Paso4

Recibe servicios de reparación certificados por LG realizados por expertos de confianza que utilizan piezas originales LG

Opciones recomendadas para ti

Soporte para productos

Encuentra información de soporte de tu producto
Más información

Registrar un producto

Registrar tu producto te ayudará a obtener asistencia más rápidamente
Más información

Ponte en contacto con nosotros

¿Producto fuera de garantía?

Conoce la Reparación con tarifa única de LG, ¡Mano de obra y partes incluido!

Conoce la Reparación con tarifa única de LG, ¡Mano de obra y partes incluido!

Ver más opciones
 
 