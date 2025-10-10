Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Conéctate, instala y disfruta: instalación guiada de tu producto.

Instalación Remota ¡Solicitar Ahora!

Con Instalación Remota tendrás la asistencia de nuestros especialistas a través de una herramienta digital para que puedas instalar, configurar y disfrutar de tu producto LG desde cualquier lugar.

 

Te guiaremos en el paso a paso de tu instalación y solucionaremos tus dudas en tiempo real.

 

Horario de atención:

  • De Lunes a Viernes: 8:00 am a 6:00 pm

  • Sábados de 9 am a 2 pm

  • Domingos y días feriados: Inactivo

 

¡Tú producto quedará listo para usarse en el momento!

¿Qué es el servicio de Instalación Remota?

Es un servicio de asistencia en línea que te guiará para instalar y configurar tu producto LG a través de tu dispositivo inteligente desde la comodidad de tu hogar.

Experto LG en línea

Recibe asistencia personalizada de un ingeniero LG a través de tu dispositivo inteligente para instalar y configurar tu producto fácilmente.

Categorías aplicables

Disponible para refrigeradores, lavadoras, lavasecadoras y televisores con base de mesa. Instala tu producto sin complicaciones.

Antes de comenzar

Mantente cerca de tu producto LG, conexión Wi-Fi o datos móviles, y un dispositivo inteligente que pueda recibir mensajes de texto y tenga cámara para realizar una video-llamada.

Beneficios clave

Asesoría personalizada por un experto.

Explicación y configuración de funciones básicas.

Recomendaciones de uso y cuidado.

Resolución de dudas al instante.

¿Cómo solicitarlo?

¡Atención a tu alcance!

 

Ingresa tu solicitud y uno de nuestros agentes se comunicará contigo para confirmar el servicio.

Solicitar Ahora

Paso 1. Asesoría Virtual

Recibe un mensaje de texto con el link para acceder a la herramienta digital.

Paso 2. Conecta con el experto

La herramienta te solicitará permiso para conectarse con el experto. El enlace comenzará con el proceso de conexión de imagen desde tu navegador.

Paso 3. Permite el acceso a tu cámara

Acepta el acceso a tu cámara y permite que se puedan tomar fotos / videos.

Paso 4. Instala tu producto

El agente podrá ver todo lo que enfoques en tu dispositivo y te guiará en el proceso de instalación / configuración.

Los datos personales que se recaben serán tratados de conformidad con nuestro Aviso de Privacidad, disponible para su consulta aquí.

