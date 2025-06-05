Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Se abre un vídeo con una pareja haciendo yoga. La escena cambia a un hombre cocinando y luego a un personaje corriendo por la naturaleza en un juego de rol. La escena muestra todas estas cosas que suceden en un televisor LG montado en la pared en un espacio acogedor.

Que comience el tiempo de juego

Experimenta lo esencial de la vida en LG TV. Desde educación hasta compras,

juegos y fitness. Es tan fácil como cambiar de canal.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Dos pantallas de televisión están una al lado de la otra. Uno muestra la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid y el otro muestra la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW.

Cloud Gaming 

Pulsa play para mundos y video juegos.

Lo que los jugadores necesitan, todo en un solo lugar. Desde accesos directos a tus juegos favoritos hasta servicios de juegos en la nube como GeForce NOW y Boosteriod, control de dispositivos de entrada y mucho más, con fácil acceso desde la pantalla del juego.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Tu propio instructor de fitness.

Ya sea que prefieras yoga o incluso meditación, encuentra entrenamientos divertidos y efectivos en LG TV Fitness Space.

Aprendiendo

Conocimiento a tu alcance.

Un niño pequeño mira Pinkfong en un televisor LG montado en la pared en una sala de estar con juguetes para niños.

Pinkfong

Canta, juega y aprende con Baby Shark y su

familia en la divertida plataforma educativa Pinkfong.

Un niño pequeño se sienta en el suelo y mira contenido educativo en ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Con más de 10,000 actividades de aprendizaje para niños de 2 a 8 años, ABCmouse ayuda a despertar el amor por el aprendizaje para toda la vida.

Tus programas de televisión favoritos te están esperando

Los servicios de streaming y aplicaciones de TV

más interesantes en tu televisor LG.

Una amplia gama de canales totalmente gratis.

LG Channels pone una gran selección

de canales a tu alcance.

