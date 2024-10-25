Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG AI UHD ThinQ UR78 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV + LG XBOOM Go bocina bluetooth portátil XG5QBK

Pantalla LG AI UHD ThinQ UR78 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV + LG XBOOM Go bocina bluetooth portátil XG5QBK

65UR7800PSB.XG5QBK

Pantalla LG AI UHD ThinQ UR78 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV + LG XBOOM Go bocina bluetooth portátil XG5QBK

Productos en este Combo: 2
Una vista frontal del televisor LG UHD

65UR7800PSB

Pantalla LG AI UHD UR78 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI
Vista frontal de 30 grados

XG5QBK

Bocina Bluetooth portátil LG XBOOM Go XG5QBK IP67 y batería de 18 horas de duración

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa enfrentada desde arriba y desde abajo muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Revela hasta el último detalle

LG UHD TV con HDR10 Pro ofrece niveles de brillo optimizados para colores vivos y detalles notables.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato propio de LG Dynamic Tone Mapping aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6 mejora el televisor LG UHD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.
LG XBOOM Go XG5 está colocado sobre la mesa de metal con una luz naranja encendida. Detrás de la mesa, la gente disfruta de la música.

Transforma tu Libertad.

Música, Iluminación y Boost donde vayas con XBOOM Go.

Siente un Sonido Poderoso con LG XBOOM Go

Experimenta el extraordinario sonido de LG XBOOM Go que ofrece graves profundos y un sonido potente junto con la última tecnología de LG.

Nuevo woofer tipo pista Ofrece un sonido potente

Disfruta de tus pistas favoritas con un woofer tipo pista. Produce un sonido increíblemente alto.

La Música cobra Vida con el Sonido de 20W

Con potentes salidas de 20 W, puedes seguir el ritmo y disfrutar de una experiencia de audio superior en todo momento, desde la meditación hasta la fiesta con amigos.
Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

20W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1454 x 838 x 57.7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

21.4

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Directa

Refresh Rate

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Control de brillo AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Modo de imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

escala de grises

Colores invertidos

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1454 x 838 x 57.7

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1454 x 903 x 269

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1600 x 970 x 172

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1156 x 269

Peso del televisor sin soporte

21.4

Peso del televisor con soporte

21.6

Peso del embalaje

27.6

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

300 x 300

AUDIO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

LG Sonido Sync

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Salida de audio simultánea

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Ready

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (compartible con eARC, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Alerta Deportes

Configuración familiar

LG ThinQ® AI

Cámara USB compatible

Amazon Alexa

Sí (incorporado)

Navegador web completo

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Ready

Canales LG

Control Magic Remote

Ready

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Standard Remote

Montaje en pared

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AAA x 2EA)

GENERAL

número de canales

1ch(1Way)

Potencia de salida

20W

