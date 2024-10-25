Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG AI UHD ThinQ UR87 70 pulgadas 4K SMART TV + LG XBOOM XL5S

Pantalla LG AI UHD ThinQ UR87 70 pulgadas 4K SMART TV + LG XBOOM XL5S

70UR8750PSA.XL5S

Pantalla LG AI UHD ThinQ UR87 70 pulgadas 4K SMART TV + LG XBOOM XL5S

Bundle image
Productos en este Combo: 2
Una vista frontal del televisor LG UHD

70UR8750PSA

Pantalla LG AI UHD UR87 70 pulgadas 4K SMART TV ThinQ AI
Vista frontal con todas las luces encendidas.

XL5S

LG XBOOM XL5S bocina bluetooth con sonido de fiesta de 200 W

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo para fines representativos.
*Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa enfrentada desde arriba y desde abajo muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Revela hasta el último detalle

LG UHD TV con HDR10 Pro ofrece niveles de brillo optimizados para colores vivos y detalles notables.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato propio de LG Dynamic Tone Mapping aplicado cuadro por cuadro para contenido HDR10.

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6 mejora el televisor LG UHD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

LG XBOOM XL5S se coloca en el escenario con una iluminación degradada de rojo a naranja encendida. Detrás del escenario, la gente disfruta de la música.

¡Se Armó la Fiesta!

Lleva la fiesta a otro nivel con LG XBOOM XL5S.
Potente Sonido que llena y ambienta cualquier lugar.

LG XBOOM XL5S se coloca en el espacio infinito. En la pared, se ilustran gráficos de sonido cuadrados. En el centro del altavoz se amplía un woofer gigante de 6,5 pulgadas para enfatizar su sonido de 200W. Las ondas de sonido salen del woofer.

Un woofer gigante

Que ofrece Graves Fuertes

Lleva tu fiesta al siguiente nivel y siente los graves profundos con LG XBOOM XL5S. Tiene un woofer gigante de 6,5 pulgadas para producir graves más potentes para cualquier lugar.
Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Siente ese bajo incluso a bajo volumen

Escuche el bajo retumbante en cualquier momento. El Dynamic Bass Optimizer te permite disfrutar de un sonido equilibrado sin distorsión de los graves.

*El sonido puede variar dependiendo de la fuente de sonido.

Tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas

Sonido Nítido y Claro

Ya sea dentro o fuera, escuche claramente las notas de alta frecuencia. Tiene dos tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas, que ofrecen un mejor sonido.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

20W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1562 x 907 x 59.9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

27.7

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Directa

Refresh Rate

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Control de brillo AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Modo de imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

escala de grises

Colores invertidos

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1562 x 907 x 59.9

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1562 x 972 x 361

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1700 x 1070 x 187

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1247 x 361

Peso del televisor sin soporte

27.7

Peso del televisor con soporte

28.1

Peso del embalaje

35.9

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

400 x 400

AUDIO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

LG Sonido Sync

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Salida de audio simultánea

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (compartible con eARC, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Alerta Deportes

Configuración familiar

LG ThinQ® AI

Cámara USB compatible

Amazon Alexa

Sí (incorporado)

Navegador web completo

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Canales LG

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Magic Remote

Montaje en pared

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AA x 2EA)

BOCINA

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

Unidad de graves

6.5" x 1

Tamaño de la unidad de tweeter

2.5" x 1

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

USB

1

GENERAL

número de canales

2.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

200 W

ECUALIZADOR

Sound Boost

Estándar

Ecualizador personalizado (aplicación)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

Entrada Adaptador AC

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (horas)

3.5

Duración de la batería (horas)

12

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

55 W

Modo de espera

0.5 W

CONVENIENCIA

multipunto

Wireless party link (modo dual)

Wireless party link (modo múltiple)

Administrador de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IPX4

Indicador de bateria

Candado de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Bocina

289 x 570 x 280 mm

Caja de carton

698 x 374 x 354 mm

PESO

Peso neto

11.2 kg

Peso bruto

13.6 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

AC Adaptor

