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Video Wall de 55 pulgadas FHD 500 nits bisel delgado

Video Wall de 55 pulgadas FHD 500 nits bisel delgado

55VL5PJ-A
Vista frontal de Video Wall de 55 pulgadas FHD 500 nits bisel delgado 55VL5PJ-A
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'Vista lateral de -45 grados
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Vista frontal de Video Wall de 55 pulgadas FHD 500 nits bisel delgado 55VL5PJ-A
Vista frontal
'Vista lateral de -45 grados
Vista lateral de -90 grados
Vista lateral de +45 grados
Vista lateral de +90 grados
Vista trasera
Vista superior

Características clave

  • Brillo (Típ.) : 500 nits
  • Bisel : 2.25 mm (T/L)
  • 1.25 mm (B/R)
  • Profundidad : 93.1 mm
  • Interfaz : HDMI/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Audio/ IR
Más

Inmersión artística, fascinación abrumadora

Un hombre está mirando una gran pantalla colocada en el escaparate de una tienda de deportes.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página web tienen únicamente fines ilustrativos.

Capacidad de conexión en cadena

Al utilizar esta función de red en cadena, puede ejecutar comandos como controlar, supervisar e incluso actualizar el firmware.

Se gestionan varias pantallas simultáneamente a través de la conexión en cadena. La conexión en cadena UHD que utiliza HDMI y DisplayPort permite acceder fácilmente a los ajustes UHD.

LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de averías y los servicios de control remoto, lo que permite el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

El empleado de LG supervisa de forma remota el VL5PJ instalado en un lugar diferente mediante la solución de supervisión basada en la nube de LG.

* LG ConnectedCare es el nombre comercial del servicio LG Signage365Care. La disponibilidad varía según la región.

El bisel ultraestrecho proporciona imágenes envolventes de forma continua.

Marco ultra delgado

El bisel ultraestrecho de 3,5 mm crea una experiencia visual envolvente y sin interrupciones en las pantallas de videowall montadas.

VL5PJ puede ajustar la temperatura del color de 3200 K a 13 000 K en unidades de 100 K.

Fácil ajuste de color

Dependiendo del contenido, la temperatura de color de la pantalla se puede ajustar fácilmente en incrementos de 100 K utilizando un mando a distancia.

VL5PJ presenta menos espacios entre las pantallas en mosaico en comparación con el modelo convencional de LG. Esto mejora la experiencia visual del contenido mostrado, ya que minimiza la distracción visual causada por los espacios.

Reducción del espacio entre imágenes

El VL5PJ incluye un algoritmo de mejora de imagen que puede reducir las diferencias entre las imágenes de las pantallas en mosaico durante la reproducción de vídeos. Los objetos situados en los bordes del bisel se ajustan para ofrecer una experiencia visual perfecta.

* «LG convencional» se refiere a pantallas que no incluyen un algoritmo de mejora de imagen. ** Las imágenes mostradas arriba son solo ilustrativas.

El SoC incluido y la plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS demuestran su capacidad para ejecutar varias tareas a la vez.

Alto rendimiento y gran escalabilidad

Gracias a su SoC integrado y a la plataforma de señalización inteligente webOS, el VL5PJ puede ejecutar varias tareas a la vez y reproducir contenidos con fluidez sin necesidad de un reproductor multimedia. Como webOS es compatible con HTML5 como plataforma basada en web y ofrece SDK (kit de desarrollo de software), a los integradores de sistemas les resulta aún más fácil crear y optimizar sus aplicaciones web.

* El SDK se puede descargar desde el siguiente enlace. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Mando a distancia (incluye 2 pilas), cable de alimentación, cable RS232C, cable DP, receptor IR, soporte guía, tornillos, manual.

  • Opcional

    X

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Clase "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    X

  • ErP/Energy Star

    O / Energía estrella 8.0

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada de audio

    O(1)

  • Salida de audio

    O(1)

  • DP In

    O(1), HDCP2.2

  • Salida de DP

    O(1), Input : HDMI / DVI / DP

  • Entrada DVI-D

    O(1), HDCP1.4

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    X

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    O(2), HDCP2.2

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

    O(1)

  • Entrada RGB

    X

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    O(1)

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    X

  • Entrada RS232C

    O(1)

  • Salida RS232C

    O(1)

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 Tipo A(1)

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

    O

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    X

  • Sensor BLU

    O

  • Sensor de corriente

    X

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

    X

  • Llave local de operación

    X

  • Sensor de píxeles

    X

  • Indicador de encendido

    X

  • Sensor de proximidad

    X

  • Sensor de temperatura

    O

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

    X

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • ID de configuración automática

    O

  • Faro

    O

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

    X

  • Certificación Cisco

    O

  • Administrador de control

    O

  • Crestron Connected

    O

  • Rotación de entrada externa

    O

  • Conmutador

    O

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

    O

  • Administrador de grupo

    O

  • HDMI-CEC

    O

  • Método ISM

    O

  • Programación de contenidos locales

    O

  • Sincronización de red local

    O

  • Network Ready

    O

  • Imagen sin señal

    O

  • PBP

    X

  • PIP

    X

  • Reproducir vía URL

    O

  • modo PM

    O

  • Pro:Idiom

    O

  • Sincronización RS232C

    O

  • Inversión de escaneo

    O

  • Rotación de pantalla

    O

  • Compartir pantalla

    X

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

    O

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

    O

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    O

  • SNMP

    O

  • Estado del envío

    O

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

    O(Max. 15x15)

  • USB Plug & Play

    O

  • Etiqueta de video

    O(4)

  • Despertador en LAN

    O

  • webRTC

    O

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

    O

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    Inglés, francés, alemán, español, italiano, coreano, chino (simplificado), chino (original), portugués (Brasil), sueco, finés, noruego, danés, japonés, ruso, portugués (Europa), neerlandés, checo, griego, turco, árabe.

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Negro

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1337 x 247 x 833 mm

  • Manija

    O

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1mm

  • Peso empaquetado

    26.9

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    600 x 400

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    23.5

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    X

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    X

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    55"

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Directo

  • Brillo

    500nit (Típ.)

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Relación de contraste

    1,200:1

  • Dinámica CR

    500,000:1

  • Vida útil

    60,000Hrs (Típ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Resolución nativa

    1,920 X 1,080 (FHD)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    O / O

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms(G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    3%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178 X 178

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Potencia integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    135W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    461 BTU/Hr(Típ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Máx.

    150W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    115W

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

    O

  • Connected Care

    O

  • CMS móvil

    O

  • Promota

    O

  • Nube SuperSign

    O

  • SuperSign Control+

    O / O

  • SuperSign WB

    O

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    X

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Calificación IP

    IP5X tested

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    X

  • Calibración inteligente

    X

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