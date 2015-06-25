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LG CreateBoard Standard

LG CreateBoard Standard

65TR3DQ-B
Vista frontal de LG CreateBoard Standard 65TR3DQ-B
Vista frontal
Vista lateral de -45 grados
Vista lateral de -90 grados
Vista lateral de +45 grados
Vista lateral de +90 grados
Vista trasera
Vista lateral trasera de -45 grados
Vista inferior
Vista superior
Vista frontal de LG CreateBoard Standard 65TR3DQ-B
Vista frontal
Vista lateral de -45 grados
Vista lateral de -90 grados
Vista lateral de +45 grados
Vista lateral de +90 grados
Vista trasera
Vista lateral trasera de -45 grados
Vista inferior
Vista superior

Características clave

  • Resolución: 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brillo: 400 nits (Típico)
  • Puntos multitáctiles: Máximo 50 puntos
  • Versión del sistema operativo: Android 14 (EDLA)
  • LG CreateBoard Lab
  • LG connectedCare
Más

Innova, colabora y crea con la tecnología fluida de LG CreateBoard

En el aula, hay una gran pizarra digital interactiva instalada en la pared que muestra vívidamente los materiales de la clase.

* Todas las imágenes son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Solución de pizarra creativa

LG CreateBoard ofrece una experiencia táctil realista, permitiendo a los usuarios interactuar con el contenido directamente en la pizarra. Puedes escribir, dibujar, hacer zoom y rotar con solo los dedos, lo que la convierte en una herramienta eficaz para proyectos creativos o presentaciones. Además, LG CreateBoard permite compartir pantalla y contenido, lo que la convierte en una excelente herramienta para una colaboración fluida incluso con miembros del equipo remotos.

En el espacio de ideas del aula, hay dos pizarras inteligentes: una montada en la pared y la otra independiente. Los estudiantes comparten libremente sus opiniones escribiendo en ellas.

Diversas plantillas didácticas

LG CreateBoard ofrece una variedad de plantillas y herramientas educativas, como una regla, una tabla y notas adhesivas, que fomentan la participación activa de los estudiantes y facilitan lecciones intuitivas. 

Durante la clase, un estudiante escribe en la pantalla de la pizarra digital, mientras que otro usa la regla del menú de la barra de herramientas.

Fácil de Guardar/Importar/Exportar

LG CreateBoard incorpora funciones sencillas de importación y exportación. Los recursos se pueden guardar e importar directamente desde y hacia Google Drive o OneDrive. Después de las reuniones, puede enviar correos electrónicos para compartir materiales o escanear un código QR para transferirlos a su dispositivo personal.

Los materiales para la reunión se pueden importar, guardar y exportar fácilmente gracias a las diversas funciones de la pizarra digital.

LG CreateBoard Lab

Software de pizarra digital patentado por LG

Una pizarra inteligente interactiva se instala en la pared de la sala de conferencias, con la barra de menú intuitiva en la pantalla.

Herramientas para una Discusión Fluida

Dispone de diversas herramientas, como calculadora, reloj y notas adhesivas, para facilitar las discusiones fluidas y garantizar un intercambio y una comunicación fluidos. Además, los usuarios pueden personalizar la barra de menú con las herramientas que usan con más frecuencia, mejorando así su eficiencia laboral.

Materials for the meeting can be easily imported, saved, and exported thanks to the digital whiteboard's various functions.

Durante la presentación, una mujer utiliza la función del navegador web, buscando en tiempo real y compartiendo los resultados con otros.

Navegador web

Si necesita una referencia durante una discusión, puede acceder a diversa información en línea en tiempo real con un simple clic en un navegador web. La información necesaria que se encuentra en internet se puede arrastrar y soltar fácilmente en el material que está creando, lo que mejora la productividad de sus reuniones.

 

* Los usuarios pueden arrastrar y soltar texto, imágenes, enlaces, etc.

LG CreateBoard Lab, compatible con varios sistemas operativos, es compatible con varios dispositivos.

Compatibilidad con múltiples sistemas operativos

LG CreateBoard Lab ofrece compatibilidad con múltiples sistemas operativos, lo que permite a los usuarios utilizarlo no solo con LG CreateBoard, sino también con otros dispositivos. Esto permite a los usuarios mantener una experiencia fluida en tabletas, portátiles y otros dispositivos, incluso fuera del aula.

 

* Es posible que algunas funciones no sean compatibles según el sistema operativo.

* LG CreateBoard Lab es compatible con Android, Windows, Chrome y la web.

LG CreateBoard Share

LG CreateBoard Share ofrece una función de pantalla compartida inalámbrica, que proporciona a los usuarios un entorno de debate flexible. Los usuarios pueden compartir su pantalla desde su PC, tableta o smartphone, lo que simplifica el proceso de compartir y colaborar en proyectos de equipo o materiales de presentación.

Los materiales que se muestran en la pizarra digital interactiva se comparten de forma inalámbrica y se muestran de forma idéntica en portátiles, tabletas y smartphones simultáneamente.

* LG CreateBoard también permite compartir sin necesidad de aplicaciones para PC, tableta o smartphone (a través del sitio web) dentro de la misma red.

* Para una conexión más estable, recomendamos instalar una aplicación dedicada (LG CreateBoard Share).

* La aplicación LG CreateBoard Share es compatible con Android 5.1 y versiones posteriores, iOS 12.0 y versiones posteriores, y macOS 11.0 y versiones posteriores.

Función de pantalla compartida inalámbrica para un entorno de reunión fluido

LG CreateBoard Share crea una sala de reuniones fluida y estable sin necesidad de cables ni conexiones adicionales. Los presentadores ahora pueden compartir sus pantallas sin tener que moverse ni conectar y desconectar cables cada vez que cambian de presentador. Con la capacidad de compartir hasta 9 pantallas en tiempo real, es posible mostrar el material de varias personas simultáneamente cuando sea necesario, mejorando así la eficiencia de la colaboración.

Se muestran dos imágenes, una al lado de la otra, para una comparación del antes y el después. Una imagen muestra varios cables conectados a diferentes dispositivos utilizados para compartir la pantalla durante la reunión. La otra imagen muestra una mesa ordenada con pantalla compartida facilitada de forma inalámbrica a través del cable.

Los usuarios pueden acceder a LG CreateBoard Share, una solución de pantalla compartida inalámbrica, simplemente introduciendo un código de 6 dígitos.

Conexión sencilla a LG CreateBoard Share

Los usuarios pueden utilizar fácilmente la función de compartir pantalla inalámbrica a través de la app LG CreateBoard Share. Incluso sin ella, pueden acceder cómodamente a esta función a través del sitio web. Se puede establecer una conexión rápida a LG CreateBoard Share introduciendo un código de 6 dígitos.

Comodidad y flexibilidad para presentaciones en salas de reuniones

La pantalla compartida inalámbrica permite a los presentadores navegar libremente por la sala de reuniones, sin cables. Esta función les permite controlar sus presentaciones sin problemas directamente desde sus dispositivos. Además, pueden enviar fotos y vídeos almacenados en sus dispositivos personales, mejorando la fluidez y la riqueza de sus presentaciones.

Se está realizando una presentación en la sala de reuniones equipada con una pizarra inteligente interactiva, y el presentador controla su contenido sin problemas mediante la pantalla compartida inalámbrica en su tableta.

Comodidad y flexibilidad para presentaciones en el aula

En el aula, el profesor o presentador no necesita impartir la clase cerca de la pizarra digital LG CreateBoard, sino que puede impartirla con flexibilidad desde cualquier lugar. Esto promueve un entorno de clase más flexible y ayuda a mantener a los estudiantes más concentrados.

En el aula equipada con una pizarra digital, el presentador dirige la sesión y gestiona los materiales de la presentación en su tableta mediante el uso compartido de pantalla inalámbrico.

La pizarra digital interactiva de LG garantiza la seguridad del contenido mediante su función de modo seguro, que impide el uso compartido de pantalla no autorizado.

Modo seguro

LG CreateBoard Share es compatible con el modo seguro, que permite a los usuarios otorgar permisos para compartir. El modo seguro impide que usuarios no autorizados compartan su pantalla.

LG ConnectedCare

LG ConnectedCare es una solución en la nube para supervisar, controlar y gestionar de forma remota el estado de las pantallas LG CreateBoard y LG Signage. Esta función permite a los administradores de TI operar y gestionar recursos importantes en dispositivos operativos sin necesidad de visitar físicamente las instalaciones. 

LG ConnectedCare permite la gestión remota de LG CreateBoard y la señalización digital para programar, transmitir vídeos, imágenes y audio, así como para la transmisión en vivo.

* "LG ConnectedCare" debe adquirirse por separado.

* La disponibilidad del servicio "LG ConnectedCare" varía según la región; para obtener más información, contacte con el representante de ventas de LG en su región.

Panel de Control

El panel de control de LG ConnectedCare le permite ver y supervisar varios dispositivos simultáneamente, ahorrando tiempo y mejorando la eficiencia.

Los paneles de control disponibles en LG ConnectedCare se muestran actualmente.

Control remoto

LG ConnectedCare permite un control centralizado y sencillo de la señalización digital conectada al sistema. Funciones de uso frecuente, como el encendido/apagado, la programación y el ajuste del brillo de la pantalla, se pueden aplicar de forma remota.

El administrador de TI puede controlar remotamente los dispositivos del aula, como las funciones de encendido/apagado, programación y ajuste del brillo de la pantalla.

Difusión

Se pueden enviar mensajes y otros contenidos desde el sistema principal a dispositivos individuales conectados a LG ConnectedCare. Los eventos o anuncios de la empresa se pueden transmitir remotamente desde el sistema central a la vez.

Los avisos de la empresa se transmiten remotamente en varias pantallas instaladas en la oficina, el vestíbulo y la zona de descanso.

Mensaje de alerta

En caso de urgencia, como un incendio o un desastre natural, se pueden distribuir manualmente mensajes de alerta por todo el sistema, lo que ayuda a profesores y alumnos a comprender rápidamente la situación y tomar medidas de seguridad con prontitud.

LG ConnectedCare permite la difusión remota, lo que permite enviar un mensaje a varios dispositivos seleccionados a la vez.

Certificación de Google

LG ConnectedCare allows for remote broadcasting, enabling the ability to send a message to multiple selected devices at once.

La pizarra digital interactiva de LG cuenta con la certificación de Google, lo que permite a los usuarios acceder cómodamente a diversos servicios de Google.

Certificación de Google

LG CreateBoard ha recibido la certificación de Google, lo que permite a los usuarios integrarse sin problemas con el ecosistema de Google conectando sus cuentas de Google.

 

* Se aplican excepciones en países sin servicios de Google.

* Se requiere una cuenta de Google para acceder al ecosistema de Google.

Una mujer navega por Google Play Store descargando aplicaciones educativas. Esto es posible gracias a que LG CreateBoard es una pizarra digital interactiva certificada por Google.

Google Play Store

Los usuarios tienen acceso a Google Play Store, donde pueden descargar una amplia gama de aplicaciones, incluyendo juegos educativos, herramientas y más para una experiencia más completa.

 

* Se aplican excepciones en países sin servicios de Google.

* Se requiere una cuenta de Google para acceder a Google Play Store.

Funciones de seguridad

LG ConnectedCare allows for remote broadcasting, enabling the ability to send a message to multiple selected devices at once.

La función de bloqueo de pantalla permite a los usuarios bloquear y desbloquear la pantalla.

Bloqueo de pantalla

Los usuarios pueden bloquear la pantalla con la función de bloqueo de pantalla y desbloquearla introduciendo una contraseña. Esta medida de protección se puede configurar en el menú de Ajustes, protegiendo el dispositivo del acceso no autorizado.

La pizarra digital interactiva LG puede configurarse para desactivar los USB conectados a las pantallas por motivos de seguridad.

Modo de bloqueo USB

El modo de bloqueo USB es una medida de seguridad que ayuda a evitar que se copien datos a dispositivos no autorizados, lo cual es esencial cuando se utiliza en espacios donde la seguridad es crítica.

La pizarra digital interactiva LG puede configurarse para que elimine archivos automáticamente después de un tiempo determinado.

Eliminación automática de archivos

Los usuarios pueden configurar LG CreateBoard para que elimine archivos periódicamente para mayor seguridad.

Otras características

LG ConnectedCare allows for remote broadcasting, enabling the ability to send a message to multiple selected devices at once.

En la sala de reuniones, los usuarios intercambian ideas activamente escribiendo simultáneamente en la pantalla de la pizarra digital interactiva de LG.

Multitáctil

LG CreateBoard cuenta con una función multitáctil que puede detectar hasta 50 puntos táctiles simultáneamente. Esta función facilita la entrada simultánea de toques y gestos por parte de varios usuarios, lo que facilita la colaboración y el intercambio de ideas entre los miembros del equipo. Esto permite una interacción eficiente en actividades grupales o reuniones.

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

La conectividad USB-C simplifica las conexiones, transmite datos fácilmente y puede cargar dispositivos con hasta 65 W.

Conexión tipo C

La conectividad USB-C simplifica las conexiones, lo que permite cargar y enviar datos simultáneamente con un solo cable.

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

* Los cables USB tipo C se venden por separado.

La pizarra inteligente LG se conecta de forma inalámbrica a dispositivos como teclados, ratones y altavoces mediante Bluetooth.

Conectividad Bluetooth

LG CreateBoard admite conexiones inalámbricas Bluetooth con varios dispositivos, como altavoces, ratones, teclados, etc. Esto es ideal para crear un entorno híbrido que permita la fluidez de las clases en línea y presenciales. 

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

La pizarra digital interactiva LG cuenta con puertos USB y HDMI en la parte frontal.

Diseño de conectividad frontal

LG CreateBoard está diseñada con puertos de pantalla frontales, lo que facilita la conexión y desconexión de cables.

 

* Algunos puertos, incluido el conector de alimentación, se encuentran en el lateral y la parte trasera de la unidad.

La pizarra digital interactiva LG está montada en la pared de la sala de conferencias y se imparte una clase a distancia a través de su pantalla, utilizando los altavoces frontales y el subwoofer.

Altavoz y subwoofer frontales

LG CreateBoard ofrece una claridad de audio excepcional gracias a sus potentes altavoces frontales y un subwoofer dedicado. LG CreateBoard proporciona una calidad de sonido fiable que facilita la comunicación y la colaboración efectivas sin necesidad de equipos de audio adicionales.

Gracias a la función sin parpadeo de la pizarra digital LG, los usuarios pueden usar el dispositivo con mayor comodidad incluso si miran la pantalla durante largos periodos.

Cuidado ocular avanzado

LG CreateBoard ha introducido una función antiparpadeo. Gracias a la reducción del parpadeo de la retroiluminación del monitor, los usuarios pueden usar el dispositivo con mayor comodidad, incluso durante largos periodos.

The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.

* Todos los tamaños de los modelos TR3DQ recibieron la certificación oficial sin parpadeo de TUV Rheinland (enero de 2025 a enero de 2028). En la prueba sin parpadeo, se confirmó la ausencia de parpadeo visible e invisible, según los estándares de prueba, en el rango de 0 a 3000 Hz con diferentes ajustes de brillo.

La ranura OPS integrada facilita la instalación de una OPS, ofreciendo a los usuarios una funcionalidad más amplia, incluyendo diversas funciones de PC y software de Windows, sin necesidad de escritorios externos.

Ranura OPS integrada

LG CreateBoard admite ranuras OPS, lo que permite a los usuarios montar fácilmente el módulo OPS en la parte posterior de la pantalla sin la necesidad de conectarlo a un ordenador externo. Esto habilita diversas funciones de PC y software de Windows.

 

* OPS: Especificación de conexión abierta

* La ranura OPS se vende por separado

El modo multipantalla permite mostrar varias pantallas simultáneamente.

Modo multipantalla

LG CreateBoard admite el modo multipantalla, lo que permite a los usuarios utilizar varias pantallas simultáneamente. Los usuarios pueden tomar notas, reproducir vídeos y navegar por la web al mismo tiempo, mejorando así la eficiencia del trabajo.

 

* El modo multiventana puede no funcionar con algunas aplicaciones.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Opcional

    WIB6540B

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    "IEC 62368-1:2018; UL 62368-1:2019"

  • EMC

    FCC Clase "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    O(Bronce)

  • ErP/Energy Star

    O / O

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    O(3, Frontalt1/Trasero2)

  • Entrada de audio

    O(1)

  • Salida de audio

    O(1), Optico O(1, SPDIF)

  • DP In

    O(1)

  • Salida de DP

    X

  • Entrada DVI-D

    X

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    X

  • Salida de HDMI

    O(1)

  • Entrada RGB

    O(1, VGA)

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    O(1)

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    O(1)

  • Entrada RS232C

    O(1)

  • Salida RS232C

    X

  • USB táctil

    O(3, Frontal1/Trasero2)

  • Entrada USB

    "USB3.0 Tipo A(5) - Frontal2/Trasero2/Top1 USB2.0 Tipo A(1), USB Tipo-C(2, Para el frontal 1, PD 65W sin OPS/ DP-Alt ) - Frontal1/Trasero1"

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - CREAR TABLERO

  • CPU

    Octa core A73x4 +A53x4 (A311D2)

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.3

  • GPU

    Mali-G52 MP8

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Memoria (RAM)

    8GB

  • Versión del sistema operativo (Android)

    Android 14(EDLA)

  • Almacenamiento

    64GB

  • Wifi

    WiFi 6E

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Precisión (típ.)

    ±1mm

  • Interfaz

    USB2.0

  • Punto multitáctil

    Máx 50 Point

  • Espesor del vidrio protector

    3.2mm (Antirreflejos)

  • Transmisión del vidrio protector

    88% (Típ.)

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0℃ a 40℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10% a 90%

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

    X

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    O

  • Sensor BLU

    X

  • Sensor de corriente

    X

  • Sensor de humedad

    X

  • Llave local de operación

    O

  • Sensor de píxeles

    X

  • Indicador de encendido

    O

  • Sensor de proximidad

    X

  • Sensor de temperatura

    X

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

    O (Tipo de ranura)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    Android14(EDLA)

  • ID de configuración automática

    X

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

    X

  • Faro

    X

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

    O

  • Compensación de brillo

    X

  • Certificación Cisco

    X

  • Administrador de control

    X

  • Crestron Connected

    O

  • Rotación de entrada externa

    X

  • Conmutador

    X

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

    X

  • Administrador de grupo

    X

  • HDMI-CEC

    O

  • Método ISM

    X

  • Programación de contenidos locales

    X

  • Sincronización de red local

    X

  • Imagen sin señal

    O

  • PBP

    O(4)

  • PIP

    Fuente externa O(1)

  • Reproducir vía URL

    X

  • modo PM

    X

  • Pro:Idiom

    X

  • Sincronización RS232C

    O (LG RS232C Command)

  • Inversión de escaneo

    X

  • Rotación de pantalla

    X

  • Compartir pantalla

    O (CreateBoard Compartir)

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

    O

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

    X

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    O (Ahorro de energía)

  • SNMP

    X

  • Estado del envío

    X

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

    X

  • USB Plug & Play

    X

  • Etiqueta de video

    X

  • Despertador en LAN

    O

  • webRTC

    O(CreateBoard compartir sitio web mirr utilizando WebRTC)

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    "Inglés, chino simplificado, checo, danés, árabe (Egipto), finés, francés, alemán, griego, italiano, coreano, neerlandés (holandés), noruego, polaco, portugués (Europa), portugués (Brasil), rumano, ruso, español, sueco, turco, ucraniano, chino tradicional, húngaro, tailandés, indonesio, kazajo, catalán, vasco, japonés, estonio, lituano"

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Negro

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L/B：25.6/15/15/43.5mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1628×1014×185mm

  • Manija

    X

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1488.4×907.5×99.7mm

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    X

  • Peso empaquetado

    41.55Kg

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    600x400mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    34.75Kg

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    X

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    O(ranura)

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    O

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    65"

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Directo

  • Brillo

    400nit (típ.)

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    8bit+FRC, 1.07G

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Relación de contraste

    5000:1

  • Dinámica CR

    5000:1

  • Vida útil

    50,000 Hrs(L50, Min.)

  • Resolución nativa

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    16/7

  • Tecnología de paneles

    VA

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    X / O

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    6.5ms

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    25%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178 X 178

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Potencia integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    140W(medio:130W)

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    TBD

  • DPM

    O

  • Máx.

    295W(medio:270W)

  • Apagado

    ＜0.5W

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    O

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    "Altavoz：O (20Wx2 + 20W) Salida：O (18Wx2 + 18W)"

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Calificación IP

    X

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

    O

  • Luz solar directa

    X

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    O

  • Protección de energía

    O

  • Calibración inteligente

    X

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    X

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    X

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