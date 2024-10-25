Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
QNED80 50'' 4K SMART TV + Smart Monitor MyView 27'' FHD beige + Soundbar SP2

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

QNED80 50'' 4K SMART TV + Smart Monitor MyView 27'' FHD beige + Soundbar SP2

50QNED27SR.SP2

QNED80 50'' 4K SMART TV + Smart Monitor MyView 27'' FHD beige + Soundbar SP2

()
  • Front bundle
  • Front view1
  • Front view2
  • Front view3
Front bundle
Front view1
Front view2
Front view3

Características clave

  • Calidad de imagen y sonido mejorada con el procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7.
  • Detalles nítidos y precisos con Advanced Local Dimming.
  • Pantalla IPS de 27 pulgadas Full HD (1920 x 1080)
  • Soporte de estilo delgado y plano
  • Modo Compartir Sonido de TV
  • 2.1 Canales de audio
Más
Productos en este Combo: 3
front view with remote control

27SR50F-W

Smart Monitor LG MyView de 27 pulgadas Full HD IPS con webOS, beige
Una vista frontal del televisor LG QNED80 50QNED80TSA, mostrando el texto "QNED80", "LG QNED" y "2024" en la pantalla.

50QNED80TSA

Pantalla LG AI QNED QNED80 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI
vista frontal

SP2

LG Soundbar | Barra de sonido LG SP2 | 100 W | diseño cubierto en Tela
LG QNED 80 con una colorida obra de arte

Se trata del Nuevo QNED

Color nítido en el magnífico LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chip y funciones de zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel de mantenga nítido.

*Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones LG QNED AI

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

Monitor inteligente LG MyView: una pantalla. Infinitas posibilidades.

Una pantalla. Infinitas posibilidades.

Monitor inteligente LG MyView: en tu propio espacio, con tu propia pantalla.

En tu propio espacio,
con tu propia pantalla

Experimenta la perfecta inmersión con una pantalla personal instalada en tu propio espacio. Agranda lo pequeño, acerca lo lejano: conéctate y navega sin esfuerzo.

Trabaja de forma más inteligente, juega mejor

LG MyView Smart Monitor está diseñado para trabajar desde casa y para entretenimiento. Disfruta tu contenido favorito sin tanto esfuerzo con varias aplicaciones de streaming e instala tu estación de trabajo en un ambiente agradable para trabajar con una PC conectada o sin ella.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*Se requiere conexión a Internet y suscripción a servicios de streaming relacionados. Los servicios de streaming por separado pueden requerir el pago de una suscripción y no se incluyen (se compran por separado).

*El control remoto está incluido en el paquete.

Elige tu gusto con webOS 23.

Elige tu gusto con webOS 23

Trabaja sin PC.

Trabaja sin PC

Tu contenido en tus dispositivos

Tu contenido en tus dispositivos

Pantalla IPS Full HD.

Pantalla IPS Full HD

Controla con ThinQ.

Controla con ThinQ**

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.

*Se requiere conexión a Internet y suscripción a servicios de streaming relacionados. Los servicios de streaming por separado pueden requerir el pago de una suscripción y no se incluyen (se compran por separado).

**Para obtener más información, consulte la función ThinQ Home Dashboard debajo.

Se coloca una barra de sonido en un mueble de televisión blanco y el televisor se coloca en una pared de madera. Hay una vista del bosque fuera de la ventana. El texto está escrito en la imagen: la mejor combinación con televisores LG.

LG Soundbars son el mejor complemento de tu LG TV

Diseño que complementa

LG Soundbar combina perfectamente con los televisores LG para mejorar tu entretenimiento e interior.

Modo control LG Soundbar

LG Soundbars producen un mejor sonido con el nuevo procesador LG TV AI 2021.
Imprimir

Especificación clave

Tamaño [pulgadas]

27

Resolución

1920 x 1080

Tipo de panel

IPS

Relación de aspecto

16:9

Gama de colores (típ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

250

Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

60

Tiempo de respuesta

5ms

Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

Tilt

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del producto

27SR50F-W

Año

2023

PANTALLA

Tamaño [pulgadas]

27

Relación de aspecto

16:9

Tipo de panel

IPS

Tiempo de respuesta

5ms

Resolución

1920 x 1080

Paso de píxeles [mm]

0.3114 x 0.3114

Profundidad de color (número de colores)

16.7M

Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

250

Relación de contraste (típ.)

1000:1

Gama de colores (típ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

60

Brillo (Mín.) [cd/m²]

200

Relación de contraste (mín.)

700:1

Tamaño [cm]

68.6

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI

Sí (2ea)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

HDR 10

Brillo automático

Ahorro de energía inteligente

A prueba de parpadeos

MECÁNICO

Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

Tilt

Montaje en pared [mm]

100 x 100 mm

SONIDO

Altavoz

Conectividad Bluetooth

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

Dimensiones en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

768 x 126 x 435

Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9

Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1

Peso en el envío [kg]

7.3kg

Peso con soporte [kg]

5.6kg

Peso sin soporte [kg]

4.4kg

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo de energía (máx.)

21W

Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

Menor a 0.5W

Consumo de energía (típ.)

20.1W

Consumo (DC Off)

Menor a 0.5W

Entrada CA

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Tipo

External Power(Adapter)

ACCESORIO

HDMI

Mando a distancia

Cable de alimentación

Imprimir

Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Amplia gama de colores

QNED Color

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

20W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1123 x 652 x 29.7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

13.0

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Borde

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Amplia gama de colores

QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si

Control de brillo AI

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología de atenuación

Local Dimming

Modo de imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Calibración Automática

Si

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Si

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

Si

escala de grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1123 x 652 x 29.7

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1123 x 720 x 257

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1215 x 775 x 152

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

941 x 257

Peso del televisor sin soporte

13.0

Peso del televisor con soporte

13.4

Peso del embalaje

16.4

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

200 x 200

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de audio simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Configuración familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (incorporado)

Navegador web completo

Si

Panel de Control

Si

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV Análoga

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Recepción de TV Digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de Producto

Sound Bar

Color

Black

GENERAL

Canales

2.1ch

Potencia de Salida

100W

CONVENIENCIA

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App (ios/android)

Si (iOS / Android OS)

Reproducción de archivos de Smart Phone

Si

NSU(Network Software Update)

Si (FOTA)

Controle con su control remoto de TV

Si

Sound Sync

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

Power on/off Automatico

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

Si (APP)

SIMPLINK

Si

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Si

Woofer Level

Si

Mute

Si

USB Host

Si

Bluetooth Stand-By

Si

MODOS DE SONIDO

Sound Effect

Si

Standard

Si

User EQ

Si (APP)

Night Mode

Si (APP)

SFX

Si

Dynamic Range Control

Si (APP)

Auto Volume Leveler

Si (APP)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

LPCM

Si

Dolby Digital

Si

FLAC

Si (USB)

OGG

Si (USB)

WAV

Si (USB)

MP3

Si (USB)

WMA

Si (USB)

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

Total

100W

Frontal

35W*2

Subwoofer

30W*1

CONECTIVIDAD

Optical

Si (1)

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

Si In (1) / Out (1)

USB

Si

Bluetooth 4.0

Si

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Type (Principal)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption (Principal)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Principal)

22W

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Principal)

760 X 63 X 90

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Subwoofer)

Incorporado

Peso Neto (Principal)

2.15Kg

ACCESORIOS

Owners Manual

Si (Web) / Full

Remote Control Unit

Si

Batteries

Si AAA x2

Optical Cable

Si

Wall Mount Bracket

Si

Lo que dice la gente

Encontrar una tienda cerca de ti

Experimenta este producto en tu entorno.

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 