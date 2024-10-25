Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pantalla LG AI UHD UT75 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI + LG Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte



50UT7570.LP1014



Características clave

  • Colores y detalles impresionantes con 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Calidad de imagen y sonido mejorada con el procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7
  • Imágenes y sonido dignos del cine con FILMMAKER MODE
  • Enfriamiento 10,000 BTU
  • Control Remoto incluido
  • Ventilación con oscilación, distribución uniforme del aire
Productos en este Combo: 2
Front view of LG UHD TV, UT75 with text of LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

50UT7570PUB

Pantalla LG AI UHD UT75 50 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI
Portátil Inverter LP1014WC

LP1014WC

LG Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción del producto a continuación son únicamente con fines ilustrativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

A room filled with vibrant colors, with circle shapes, and spiraling circles on the wall are displayed on LG UHD TV.

Visualiza cada detalle con claridad

La definición ultra HD hace que cada color sea vívido y brillante. Ve imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumina los detalles finos.

Entra a un mundo donde cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta para obtener vistas impresionantes, todo gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano en pantalla dividida del rostro de un hombre en una habitación oscura color púrpura. A la izquierda, aparece “SDR” y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, aparece “HDR10 Pro” y la imagen es clara y nítida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics en función de la calidad de imagen del estándar “HDR10”.

Procesador Alpha 5 IA 4K de 7.ª generación

Disfruta un entretenimiento genial, mejorado desde adentro

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

El aire acondicionado portátil LG está en funcionamiento. El aire acondicionado portátil LG proporciona un potente aire frío.

Mantente Fresco

Los aires acondicionados portátiles LG proporcionan un potente enfriamiento. Mantente cómodo en cualquier clima con nuestra avanzada tecnología.

Identifique el tamaño de la habitación con BTUs/hr

Elegir el aire acondicionado adecuado es muy fácil con la información correcta. Antes de comprar un equipo de aire acondicionado, consulte cuántos BTU´s son necesarios.

*Basado en el Estándar ANSI/ASHRAE 128-2001.

Funcionamiento Silencioso

EL equipo de aire acondicionado portátil LG Funciona con niveles sonoros tan bajos como 53dB (cuando están en modo bajo) eliminando ruidos innecesarios para un funcionamiento suave que apenas notarás.

Niveles sonoros de funcionamiento silencioso.

Especificación clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de audio

20W

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1111 x 646 x 69.8

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8.7

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de retroiluminación

Directa

Refresh Rate

60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Procesador de imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Si

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo de imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Calibración Automática

Si

GAMING

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Si

ACCESSIBILITY

Alto contraste

Si

escala de grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1111 x 646 x 69.8

Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

1111 x 701 x 257

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1255 x 760 x 126

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

989 x 257

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8.7

Peso del televisor con soporte

8.8

Peso del embalaje

11.5

Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

200 x 300

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de audio simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de audio

20W

Afinación acústica IA

Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Dirección del altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de altavoces

2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Configuración familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

Navegador web completo

Si

Panel de Control

Si

Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

Sí (con LG ThinQ)

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Ready (se requiere Magic Remote)

Compartir Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Receptor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

POWER

Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remoto

Standard Remote

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Baterías Remote Control

Sí (AAA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV Análoga

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Recepción de TV Digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

Resumen

Dimension (mm)

LP1014WC
Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)
388x630x356
Control remoto
Tecnología principal
Funcionamiento Silencioso
Capacidad
1 Ton

Todas las especificaciones

ENFRIAMIENTO

4 vías

Arriba abajo

Control de dirección del flujo de aire (arriba y abajo)

Velocidad del ventilador

2 pasos

Poder de enfriamiento

N/A

GLOBAL_ENERGY

SEER

N/A

CONFORT

Reinicio automático

Modo de ventilador

Alarma de filtro

Detección del cuerpo humano

N/A

Reserva encendido/apagado (24 horas)

Control remoto

Reserva

N/A

Control por voz (dispositivo de terceros)

N/A

DISEÑO

Pantalla

Pantalla de números

FILTRO

Filtro para alérgenos

N/A

Filtro para micropolvo

N/A

Pre filtro

Filtro micropolvo

N/A

HIGIENE

Limpieza automática

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806087981155

GENERAL

Área estimada de enfriamiento (pies cuadrados)

N/A

Área estimada de calefacción (pies cuadrados)

N/A

Longitud de manguera (m)

1.5

Capacidad de calefacción máx. (W)

N/A

Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)

388x630x356

Tipo de producto

Portatil

Peso del productio(kg)

22.4

Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

115, 60

Tipo de refrigerante

R32

Nivel de sonido (enfriamiento) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Nivel de sonido (calefacción) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Tipo de HVAC

Solo Frío

Tipo de producto II

On/Off

DESHUMIDIFICACIÓN

Deshumidificación

Sensor de humedad

N/A

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

Control de energía activo

N/A

Monitoreo de energía

N/A

ICA (control de amperio I)

N/A

CUMPLIMIENTO

Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

2023-03

Fabricante (importador)

LG Electronics

Nombre del modelo del producto

P3NC07TSDF0.AWLALAT

Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

Portable A/C

Lo que dice la gente

