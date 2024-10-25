Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ 4K 75"

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Pantalla LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ 4K 75"

75SM9970PUA

Pantalla LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ 4K 75"

(0)
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Serie

    NanoCell

  • Tipo de pantalla

    NanoCell 8K

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    75

  • Resolución

    7,680 x 4,320

  • Panel Nano Cell™

    NanoCell Display

  • Panel IPS

    IPS

  • Ángulo de visión

    Amplio Ángulo de Visión

  • Amplia gama de colores

    NanoCell Color Pro

  • Millones de colores perfectos

  • Dimming

    Full Array Local Diming Pro

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • TruMotion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 120Hz

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador

    Intelligent Processor α9 Gen2

  • Deep Learning AI Picture

  • AI Brightness

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

  • HDR10 Pro

  • HLG

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor

  • HDR Effect

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR / 2K HFR USB

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Object Deph Enhancer

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Escalador 4K

    Ecalador 8K

  • Reducción de Ruido

    Hexa Step NR

  • Instant Game Response

  • Modo de Imagen

    10 modos

AUDIO

  • Salida de audio

    40W

  • Canales

    2.2ch Down Firing

  • DOLBY ATMOS

  • DTS Virtual:X

  • Surround Mode

  • Clear Voice

    Dolby Surround/Ultra Surround

  • LG Sound Sync

    Clear Voice III

  • Easy Paring

  • DTS Decoder

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)

  • Inteligencia Artificial AI ThinQ

  • Reconocimiento de voz

  • Speech to text

  • Búsqueda por voz

  • Google Assistant

  • Amazon Alexa

  • AI UX

  • AI Home

  • AI Recomendaciones

  • Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

  • Auto Device Detecion

  • Mobile Connectivity

SMART TV

  • Screen Share

  • LG TV Plus App

  • Smart ThinQ App

  • Sistema operativo

    webOS Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

    MCR 2019

  • Quick Access

  • Control Universal

  • 360 VR Play

  • Magic Link

  • Audio Guidance (Text to speech)

  • Galllery

  • LG Content Store

  • Multi-view

  • Web Browser

  • Music Player

  • Channel Plus

  • Wi-Fi TV On

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    4 HDMI

  • HDMI Versión

    HDMI 2.1

  • Simplink HDMI CEC

  • USB

    3 USB

  • LAN

    1

  • Entrada óptica

    1

  • Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

    V 5.0

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Suministro de energía

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz *Puede variar por región.

  • Energy saving Mode

  • Illuminance Green sensor

CONTROL REMOTO

  • Control Remoto

    MR19

  • Batteries

    AA

ESPECIFICACIONES ADICIONALES

  • Autocalibración

Lo que dice la gente

Nuestras Elecciones para Ti

Ver más opciones
 
 