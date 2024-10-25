We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pantalla LG NanoCell TV AI ThinQ 4K 75"
Todas las especificaciones
RESUMEN
-
Serie
NanoCell
-
Tipo de pantalla
NanoCell 8K
-
Tamaño de la pantalla
75
-
Resolución
7,680 x 4,320
-
Panel Nano Cell™
NanoCell Display
-
Panel IPS
IPS
-
Ángulo de visión
Amplio Ángulo de Visión
-
Amplia gama de colores
NanoCell Color Pro
-
Millones de colores perfectos
Sí
-
Dimming
Full Array Local Diming Pro
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN
-
Procesador
Intelligent Processor α9 Gen2
-
Deep Learning AI Picture
Sí
-
AI Brightness
Sí
-
HDR
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision
Sí
-
HDR10 Pro
Sí
-
HLG
Sí
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor
Sí
-
HDR Effect
Sí
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR / 2K HFR USB
Sí
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
Object Deph Enhancer
Sí
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Escalador 4K
Ecalador 8K
-
Reducción de Ruido
Hexa Step NR
-
Instant Game Response
Sí
-
Modo de Imagen
10 modos
AUDIO
-
Salida de audio
40W
-
Canales
2.2ch Down Firing
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Sí
-
DTS Virtual:X
Sí
-
Surround Mode
Sí
-
Clear Voice
Dolby Surround/Ultra Surround
-
LG Sound Sync
Clear Voice III
-
Easy Paring
Sí
-
DTS Decoder
Sí
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)
-
Inteligencia Artificial AI ThinQ
Sí
-
Reconocimiento de voz
Sí
-
Speech to text
Sí
-
Búsqueda por voz
Sí
-
Google Assistant
Sí
-
Amazon Alexa
Sí
-
AI UX
Sí
-
AI Home
Sí
-
AI Recomendaciones
Sí
-
Intelligent Edit
Sí
-
Home Dashboard
Sí
-
Auto Device Detecion
Sí
-
Mobile Connectivity
Sí
SMART TV
-
Screen Share
Sí
-
LG TV Plus App
Sí
-
Smart ThinQ App
Sí
-
Sistema operativo
webOS Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
MCR 2019
-
Quick Access
Sí
-
Control Universal
Sí
-
360 VR Play
Sí
-
Magic Link
Sí
-
Audio Guidance (Text to speech)
Sí
-
Galllery
Sí
-
LG Content Store
Sí
-
Multi-view
Sí
-
Web Browser
Sí
-
Music Player
Sí
-
Channel Plus
Sí
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Sí
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI
4 HDMI
-
HDMI Versión
HDMI 2.1
-
Simplink HDMI CEC
Sí
-
USB
3 USB
-
LAN
1
-
Entrada óptica
1
-
Wi-Fi
Sí
-
Bluetooth
V 5.0
CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA
-
Suministro de energía
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz *Puede variar por región.
-
Energy saving Mode
Sí
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Sí
CONTROL REMOTO
-
Control Remoto
MR19
-
Batteries
AA
ESPECIFICACIONES ADICIONALES
-
Autocalibración
Sí
