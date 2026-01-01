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Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026

Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026

85QNED81BSG
Vista frontal de Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026 85QNED81BSG
The front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, as dense clouds of color blend seamlessly across the display.
The front view of the LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, released in 2026, displays vivid, fluid bursts of dense clouds of color on screen, featuring Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Mini LED, an α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3, webOS, and a 100-inch display.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 100-inch display with a 2230 mm-wide screen, 1277 mm screen height, 1374/1338 mm height with stand, a 49.9 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1725 by 415 mm.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026, 85QNED81BSG
LG Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026, 85QNED81BSG
LG Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026, 85QNED81BSG
LG Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026, 85QNED81BSG
Vista frontal de Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026 85QNED81BSG
The front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, as dense clouds of color blend seamlessly across the display.
The front view of the LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, released in 2026, displays vivid, fluid bursts of dense clouds of color on screen, featuring Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Mini LED, an α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3, webOS, and a 100-inch display.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 100-inch display with a 2230 mm-wide screen, 1277 mm screen height, 1374/1338 mm height with stand, a 49.9 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1725 by 415 mm.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026, 85QNED81BSG
LG Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026, 85QNED81BSG
LG Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026, 85QNED81BSG
LG Pantalla 85 pulgadas LG QNED evo AI Mini LED QNED81 4K SMART TV webOS 2026, 85QNED81BSG

Características clave

  • Gran experiencia visual inmersiva en una pantalla Ultra Grande
  • La exclusiva tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG ofrece una paleta cromática increíblemente variada gracias a Dynamic QNED Color Pro.
  • Claridad mejorada y un contraste excepcional con Mini LED.
  • El galardonado sistema webOS brinda experiencias avanzadas de AI, impulsadas por Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot.
  • El botón de AI activa el AI Hub para ofrecer una experiencia inteligente y personalizada, protegida por LG Shield.
Más

¿Por qué LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED ofrece una experiencia deportiva dinámica en una pantalla nítida, con paneles impulsados ​​por AI que muestran predicciones, datos sobre los jugadores y estadísticas de la liga a medida que el juego se analiza en tiempo real.

Deportes dinámicos con LG QNED evo

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, con Dynamic QNED Color Pro, inunda la pantalla con ráfagas vívidas y fluidas de movimiento multicolor similares a pinceladas de pintura, exhibiendo una intensidad de color mejorada certificada para un 100% de volumen de color.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

Certificado para un 100% de Volumen de Color

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED destaca la tecnología Mini LED a través de una escena de un acantilado costero dividido, comparando el LED convencional con negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado en las texturas de las capas rocosas y los detalles del océano, para lograr una mayor claridad y profundidad.

Mini LED

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED incorpora el AI Hub para la personalización, el cual presenta un símbolo de AI situado sobre un control remoto, rodeado de etiquetas para Búsqueda Múltiple AI, Concierge AI, Reconocimiento de Voz AI con Mi Página, Chatbot AI, Asistente de Imagen AI y Asistente de Sonido AI.

Multi AI webOS galardonado

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub para personalización

El emblema de LG Shield se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro junto a iconos de seguridad, destacando la protección de webOS para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema.

Protegido por LG Shield

¿Cómo logra el LG QNED evo Mini LED aportar gran tamaño y color a cada escena?

La tecnología Dynamic QNED Color Pro del LG QNED evo certificada para un 100% de Volumen de Color y nuestra tecnología Mini LED se combinan para ofrecer colores y detalles ultra vívidos. Disfruta de una experiencia visual inmersiva desde deportes hasta películas y mucho más en una pantalla de tamaño ultra grande.

Pantalla Ultra Grande

Descubre una inmersión de otro nivel con una pantalla ultra grande.

Disfruta de la acción deportiva, de cada película y de cada videojuego en una amplia pantalla Ultra Grande LG QNED evo. Gracias a sus colores vívidos y a su refinada calidad de imagen, la acción se despliega con una escala y una claridad impresionantes.

Una pantalla LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Ultra Grande se encuentra montada en la pared de una luminosa sala de estar, mostrando la celebración de un gol de fútbol con colores vívidos y una calidad de imagen refinada a través de su amplia pantalla, mientras una familia sentada en los sofás vitorea unida.

Una pantalla LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Ultra Grande se encuentra montada en la pared de una luminosa sala de estar, mostrando la celebración de un gol de fútbol con colores vívidos y una calidad de imagen refinada a través de su amplia pantalla, mientras una familia sentada en los sofás vitorea unida.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

La tecnología de gama de colores basada en Nano de LG ofrece un 100% de volumen de color en tu televisor.2)

Disfruta de colores más dinámicos y vibrantes en movimiento gracias a la tecnología de gama de colores más amplia basada en Nano de LG que sustituye a Quantum Dot, la cual mejora la reproducción cromática de tu televisor para expresar una gran variedad de atmósferas con Dynamic QNED Color Pro.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

Vea la certificación de Volumen de Color del 100% del LG QNED evo.4)

Mini LED

Brillo refinado con una precisión milimétrica

Descubre un contraste más profundo e imágenes más brillantes con la tecnología Mini LED de LG, que ofrece un control preciso de la iluminación en cada escena.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED destaca cómo su tecnología Mini LED revela texturas rocosas más nítidas y detalles oceánicos más claros que el LED convencional en una escena dividida de un acantilado costero, ofreciendo negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado para una mayor claridad y profundidad.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED destaca cómo su tecnología Mini LED revela texturas rocosas más nítidas y detalles oceánicos más claros que el LED convencional en una escena dividida de un acantilado costero, ofreciendo negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado para una mayor claridad y profundidad.

*Las imágenes de arriba son simuladas con fines ilustrativos.

Procesador AI α7 4K Gen9

Actualizado para un procesamiento más inteligente y potente

Impulsado por una mayor potencia de GPU y CPU, el Procesador AI α7 4K Gen9 realiza una optimización de imagen a escala nanométrica para ofrecer una claridad 4K con un contraste mejorado y una profundidad tridimensional.

El procesador alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9 de LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de AI más inteligente y potente que realza la claridad de la imagen en 4K con un contraste y una profundidad mejorados.

El procesador alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9 de LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de AI más inteligente y potente que realza la claridad de la imagen en 4K con un contraste y una profundidad mejorados.

¿Por qué un LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimiza la imagen y el sonido, haciendo que cada día sea más inteligente gracias al AI Hub personalizado.

Descubre 3 beneficios destacados de AI Hub.

Búsqueda Múltiple AI AIavanzada con Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot

Simplemente diga lo que busca y, a continuación, seleccione el modelo de AI que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades. El sistema se conecta a múltiples modelos de AI para ofrecer resultados más amplios y relevantes.<sup>8)</sup>

Reciba recomendaciones de contenido e información personalizadas

AI Concierge sugiere contenido y actualizaciones adaptados a sus intereses. "In This Scene" ofrece recomendaciones e información pertinentes basadas en lo que está viendo, mientras que la AI generativa permite buscar y crear imágenes.<sup>9)</sup>

¡El televisor LG AI TV reconoce tu voz y te dirige a "¡Mi página”, diseñada exclusivamente para ti!

Una vez en "Mi página", podrás ver todo de un vistazo: desde el pronóstico del tiempo, el calendario y los widgets, hasta los resultados de tus deportes favoritos.<sup>10)</sup>

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Galardonado Multi AI webOS

WebOS galardonado ahora asegurado por LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 años como el mejor sistema de Smart TV

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Seguridad en la que puede confiar

Las 7 tecnologías fundamentales de LG Shield garantizan la seguridad de sus datos mediante el almacenamiento y la gestión seguros de la información, algoritmos criptográficos seguros, la integridad garantizada del software, la autenticación de usuarios y el control de acceso, la transmisión segura de datos, la detección y respuesta ante eventos de seguridad, y la gestión segura de actualizaciones.

Seguridad en la que puede confiar Descubre más sobre LG Shield.

Programa webOS Re:New

Actualiza tu televisor hasta por 5 años de forma gratuita12)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Su televisor LG está diseñado para perdurar gracias a LG Quad Protection.

Desde el hardware hasta el software, su televisor LG está protegido. Los condensadores integrados ofrecen protección contra las altas tensiones incluyendo los rayos, mientras que los semiconductores han sido diseñados con protección contra sobretensiones. El gel de silicona y los recubrimientos protectores resguardan los chipsets de la humedad; además, sus datos permanecen seguros y protegidos gracias a LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Navega con facilidad y apunta como si fuera un ratón aéreo para disfrutar de AI Hub.

Controla tu pantalla fácilmente con el AI Magic Remote. Gracias a su sensor de movimiento y a su rueda de desplazamiento, podrá hacer clic, arrastrar y soltar para utilizarlo como un ratón aéreo, o simplemente hablar para dar comandos de voz.13)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Sumérgete en cada partido deportivo.

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyzes your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.14)

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Adéntrate en un mundo diseñado para ganar.

Experiencia de juego definitiva

Juega para ganar con frecuencias de actualización potenciadas de hasta 120Hz.

Disfruta de una experiencia de juego más rápida. Gracias a la tecnología VRR de 60Hz y al Motion Booster que elevan las frecuencias de actualización para reducir el desenfoque por movimiento, y al primer mando del mundo con certificación BT ULL, disfrutarás de un rendimiento de alto nivel, ideal para el juego competitivo.

LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED foLG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.r Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja

El primer televisor del mundo compatible con mandos Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja

Experimenta juegos en la nube de alto rendimiento y latencia ultra baja gracias a la compatibilidad con mandos Bluetooth de latencia ultra baja, que reduce el retardo de entrada a menos de 3.0 ms. Disfruta de un control fluido y con gran capacidad de respuesta que se siente igual que una conexión por cable, incluso al jugar en la nube.16)

LG Gaming Portal

Tu centro integral de videojuegos: sin necesidad de consola

Explora miles de juegos de NVIDIA GeForce Now, aplicaciones nativas de webOS y mucho más. Encuentra fácilmente juegos compatibles con el control remoto o con mandos de juego, e incluso compite contra otros jugadores a través del Modo Desafío.17)

Game Dashboard y Optimizer

Ajusta fácilmente la configuración de tus juegos para adaptarla a tu estilo de juego.

Personaliza tu experiencia de juego con facilidad utilizando Game Dashboard para un control rápido y en tiempo real, y Game Optimizer para ajustar con precisión tus configuraciones preferidas. Modifica la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales para optimizar cada sesión de juego sin complicaciones.

Cine auténtico, preservado con exacto detalle.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

Dolby Vision y FILMMAKER MODE con compensación de luz ambiental

Vea las películas tal como las concibió el director

Disfrute del cine tal como lo concibió el director gracias a Dolby Vision y al FILMMAKER MODE con compensación de luz ambiental, que se adapta al entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más fieles posible a su forma original.18)

Diseño, creado para realzar tu espacio.

Diseño delgado

Una silueta esbelta que se integra en tu decoración

Elaborado con líneas minimalistas y detalles refinados, el elegante perfil de tu televisor añade un toque de sofisticación a tu hogar sin resultar intrusivo.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.

Descubre obras maestras ilimitadas con LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Dale estilo a tu espacio con una variedad de contenido para elegir.

LG Gallery+ te permite acceder a más de 100 obras de arte, videos ambientales y otros contenidos visuales para realzar tu espacio. Con actualizaciones regulares de la biblioteca, personaliza tu hogar con contenido seleccionado que refleja tu estilo.29)

La Galería LG+ con música de fondo y sala de música del LG OLED evo AI G6 muestra la escena del lago en el bosque "Atardecer en el bosque" en pantalla, con un panel de interfaz de usuario visible para la sala de música con música ambiental, reproducción Bluetooth y controles.

BGM con Music Lounge

Crea el ambiente perfecto con música

Crea la atmósfera perfecta con música que se adapte a tu estilo visual. Usa la música recomendada según tus preferencias o conéctate por Bluetooth para reproducir tus propias pistas.

LG OLED evo AI G6 muestra una cuadrícula de Google Photos con instantáneas familiares, mientras que un teléfono muestra una lista de álbumes con la opción de álbum Viaje familiar activada.

LG OLED evo AI G6 muestra una cuadrícula de Google Photos con instantáneas familiares, mientras que un teléfono muestra una lista de álbumes con la opción de álbum Viaje familiar activada.

Mis Fotos

Accede fácilmente a Google Fotos y muestra tus recuerdos.

Conecta fácilmente tu cuenta de Google Fotos a tu televisor con solo usar tu teléfono. Personaliza tu espacio fácilmente con el contenido de tu biblioteca de fotos.32)

LG OLED evo AI G6 está montado en una pared verde sobre una consola roja y muestra un panel de información que incluye el clima, resultados deportivos, programador de TV y Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI G6 está montado en una pared verde sobre una consola roja y muestra un panel de información que incluye el clima, resultados deportivos, programador de TV y Home Hub.

Panel de información

Manténgase al día con un panel personalizado todo en uno

Consulte la información importante de un vistazo. Reciba actualizaciones del tiempo, alertas deportivas, consulte su Calendario de Google e incluso configure notificaciones para Home Hub, sus reservas de visualización y mucho más.

Modo Galería

Cambia del televisor a tus obras de arte sin problemas

Con el Modo Galería activado, tu televisor puede seguir ahorrando energía incluso mientras muestra tus obras de arte seleccionadas, añadiendo un toque de estilo y elegancia a tu espacio.

Control automático de brillo

Brillo óptimo con cualquier luz

El control de brillo ajusta automáticamente la salida de la pantalla según la iluminación ambiental, garantizando una visualización nítida y cómoda en cualquier entorno.33)

Sensor de movimiento

Responde a tu presencia

La detección de movimiento permite que tu televisor responda de forma inteligente, cambiando de modo según estés cerca o no.34)

LG Channels

Entretenimiento ilimitado gratis

LG Channels reúne contenido diverso de plataformas en vivo y bajo demanda en un solo lugar, lo que facilita más que nunca encontrar el contenido que te encanta.35)

LG OLED evo AI G6 con conectividad inteligente muestra la interfaz Home Hub en pantalla, mostrando conexiones a Google Home y LG ThinQ, con paneles para TV, dispositivos y aplicaciones en un único diseño de control.

Conectividad Inteligente

Home Hub, tu plataforma inteligente todo en uno para el hogar

Home Hub integra todos tus dispositivos inteligentes. Conecta, controla e interactúa fácilmente con tus dispositivos IoT domésticos a través de Google Home y más.36)

La barra de sonido LG realza cada escena con un sonido envolvente más pleno.

WOW Orchestra

Sistema de sonido envolvente completo con TV y barra de sonido LG sincronizadas

Al sincronizar el televisor y la barra de sonido para que funcionen como una sola unidad, el sistema amplía la profundidad y la direccionalidad, ofreciendo una experiencia de sonido envolvente más completa.29)

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with WOW Orchestra shows musicians performing on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the living room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accesibilidad

Las funciones de asistencia hacen que la experiencia visual sea más inclusiva.

Los televisores LG están diseñados pensando en la accesibilidad, e incorporan funciones como el filtro de ajuste de color, una guía de lenguaje de señas y soporte de conectividad directa para dispositivos de asistencia auditiva.

*Las imágenes mostradas arriba en esta página de detalles del producto tienen fines meramente ilustrativos. Consulte las imágenes de la galería para obtener una representación más precisa.

*Las especificaciones y características varían según la región, el modelo y el tamaño.

*La disponibilidad de los servicios varía según la región y el país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar en función de las políticas de la aplicación de terceros.

*Se requiere una cuenta LG y la aceptación de los Términos y Condiciones pertinentes para acceder a los servicios y funciones inteligentes basados ​​en la red, incluidas las aplicaciones de streaming. Sin una cuenta LG, solo estarán disponibles las conexiones de dispositivos externos (p. ej., a través de HDMI) y la televisión terrestre/por aire (solo para televisores con sintonizador). La creación de una cuenta LG es gratuita.

*El contenido mostrado en esta página puede diferir del contenido disponible en el servicio real de Gallery+.

1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2)*QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.

 

3)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

4)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

5)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

6)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

7)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

11)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

13)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

14)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

15)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 288 delivers up to 288Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

16)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

17)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

18)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

19)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

20)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

21)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

22)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

23)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

24)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

25)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

26)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

27)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

28)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

29)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

30)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

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