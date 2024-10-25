Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Más opciones,
mucho más que te encantará

El QNED de LG ahora viene en tamaños más grandes, mejores especificaciones y más opciones que nunca. Ya sea que busques el mejor televisor Mini LED de 4K que exista o un increíble televisor de 4K con todo incluido, un televisor para juegos, películas, deportes o algo más, el QNED de LG ideal para ti te está esperando.

Table Caption
Características QNED85 QNED80 QNED75
En QNED85, hay una imagen de acuarela con colores verde y rojo esparcidos.
QNED85
En QNED80, hay una imagen de acuarela con colores rosa y verde esparcidos.
QNED80
En QNED75, hay una imagen de acuarela con colores púrpura y turquesa esparcidos.
QNED75
Pantalla 4K 86“ / 75“ / 65" / 55" 4K 86" / 75" / 65" / 55" / 50" 4K 75“ / 65" / 55" / 50"/ 43"
Mini LED Mini LED x x
Atenuación precisa Atenuación precisa Atenuación de precisión (86") / Atenuación profesional (75/65/55/50") Atenuación profesional
Color QNED Color Pro / Volumen de color al 100% Color QNED Color QNED
Ultra contraste Ultra contraste Ultra contraste Ultra contraste
Audio 2.2 canales / 40 W / Dolby Atmos / Sonido AI Pro 2.2 canales / 40 W (86") / 2.0 canales / 20 W (75/65/55/50") / AI Sound Pro 2.0 canales / 20W / Sonido AI Pro
Soporte Soporte de pared, soporte opcional Soporte de pared, soporte opcional Soporte de pared, soporte opcional
Procesador Procesador IA α7 4K Gen6 Procesador IA α7 4K Gen6 Procesador IA α5 4K Gen6
HDR Dolby Vision/HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Características de HDMI HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI 2.1
VRR ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Juegos AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR x
Inteligente Panel de control y optimizador para juegos / HGiG Panel de control y optimizador para juegos / HGiG Panel de control y optimizador para juegos / HGiG
Control por voz Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 y hogar Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 y hogar Amazon Alexa / Apple AirPlay2 y hogar
Plataforma Control remoto Control remoto Control remoto
Siempre listo webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23
Uso compartido entre habitaciones Receptor Receptor Receptor
Uso compartido entre habitaciones Receptor Receptor Receptor
Ver más opciones
 
 