Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

La barra de sonido LG SQC1 y el televisor LG se colocan juntos en la sala de estar. El televisor está encendido y muestra una imagen gráfica.

Compacto e inalámbrico con gran sonido

Con una elegancia simple, permite que la barra de sonido complemente perfectamente tu entorno. Diseñado específicamente para combinar y mejorar tu televisor.
En la sala de estar, el televisor LG está en la pared. La barra de sonido LG SQC1 se coloca debajo del televisor. En el lado derecho, hay un subwoofer inalámbrico. Debajo del subwoofer, están saliendo gráficos de sonido, lo que ilustra que tiene un bajo potente.

Subwoofer inalámbrico, Excelentes bajos sin cables

Coloca el subwoofer donde se vea y suene mejor sin las preocupaciones de los cables.
LG TV está en la pared, en la pantalla muestra 2 parejas tiradas en el césped. Frente a ellos, hay una lámpara. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor LG. El gráfico de sonido sale del frente de la barra de sonido. El logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra en la esquina inferior izquierda de la imagen.

Bluetooth, transmite cualquier cosa

Transmite música de forma inalámbrica directamente desde tu smartphone u otro dispositivo compatible para una experiencia auditiva perfecta.
La barra de sonido LG está en el estante blanco. El gráfico de sonido que sale del altavoz. Muestra USB, iconos ópticos.

Conectado a tu entretenimiento

Siéntete libre de conectarte al dispositivo que desee con conectividad USB, óptica, Portable In y Bluetooth.
Hay un control remoto de LG en la mano de alguien, que controla el televisor y la barra de sonido al mismo tiempo. Hay íconos de LG TV y LG Sound bar.

Controla con el control remoto de tu televisor

LG Sound Bar viene con un control remoto, pero puede optar por usar el suyo propio. *Remoto de TV también.

*Controles remotos de las marcas LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba y Samsung.

