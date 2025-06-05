Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Streaming Week

Imagen de la celebración de los 10 años de webOS durante la LG Streaming Week, con socios de contenido de todo el mundo

LG Streaming Week

9 Sep - 13 Oct, 2024  

Beneficios exclusivos en tus Streaming favoritos. 

Celebramos10 años de webOS 

Descubre tus películas, series, deportes, animes, videojuegos favoritos y mucho más.

Consulta las últimas ofertas de LG Streaming Week en tu televisor LG.

Obtén ofertas semanales limitadas

Simplemente abre la aplicación LG Streaming Week en el home de tu televisor LG para disfrutar de las ofertas.

Obtén 3 meses gratis

Apple TV+

Obtén 3 meses gratis

Apple Music

Obtén 1 meses gratis

Baby Shark World

Obtén tu primer mes por $20 pesos 

y 30 minutos de prueba gratuita de Blacknut

Obtén 30 días gratis

Crunchyroll

Obtén un 20% de descuento en NFL Game Pass 

Season Pro y Weekly Pro DAZN 

Obtén 6 meses con 70% de descuento 

Mubi

Ahorra el 50% en la subscripción anual Estándar 

Paramount+

Acceso a alquilar y comprar (hasta 50% de desc.)

Prime Video

Imagen de la LG OLED TV

Más ofertas de producto 

Durante LG Streaming Week 

Más ofertas de producto  Más información

*El contenido, las aplicaciones y las ofertas disponibles pueden variar según el servicio streaming, el país, el producto y la región. Se aplican términos y condiciones.

**LG lanzó sus primeros televisores LCD y OLED con la plataforma webOS en 2014.

***Las ofertas semanales limitadas solo se pueden canjear al final de cada semana promocional. Consulta la aplicación LG Streaming Week en el home del  televisor LG para ver las ofertas semanales. Las ofertas pueden cerrar antes de tiempo debido a la cantidad limitada de cupones de descuento.

Apple TV+: La oferta termina el 17/11/2024. Disponible para pantallas smart TV 4K y 8K de LG (modelos 2018 a 2024), modelos StanbyME y StanbyME GO, en la app Apple TV. Sólo para suscripciones a Apple TV+ en tu región nuevas o reactivadas que cumplan con los requisitos. Una oferta por televisor y por Apple ID. El plan se renovará automáticamente al precio mensual de tu región hasta que se cancele. Requiere Apple ID con un método de pago registrado. El importe se cargará a dicho método de pago y puede cancelarse en cualquier momento desde la configuración de tu cuenta del servicio, al menos un día antes de la fecha de renovación. Aplican términos y la política de privacidad de Apple. Puedes consultar las condiciones aplicables en https://www.apple.com/mx/legal/internet-services/itunes/mx/terms.html. Debes tener la edad mínima requerida en tu país para participar y estar en el país que coincida con el de la tienda en la que vayas a activar la oferta. Se requieren productos y servicios compatibles. No es posible combinar esta oferta con otras que den acceso al mismo servicio. Apple TV+ es una marca de servicio de Apple Inc.

Apple Music: La oferta termina el 30/04/2025. Oferta disponible en la app Apple Music en modelos seleccionados de 2018 a 2024 de smart TV LG 4K y 8K, así como modelos de televisión StanbyME y StanbyME Go. Sólo para suscripciones nuevas o reactivadas que cumplan con los requisitos. Apple Music se renovará automáticamente al precio mensual de tu región hasta que se cancele. Se requieren productos y servicios compatibles y debes tener la edad mínima requerida. Aplican términos y condiciones.

Baby Shark World: La oferta termina el 14/10/2024. Oferta disponible en modelos LG 2018-2024 en la aplicación LG Streaming Weeks. La prueba gratuita de 1 mes es válida solo para nuevos suscriptores de la aplicación Baby Shark World en su región. El plan se renueva al precio de su región por mes hasta que se cancele. Se aplican términos.

Blacknut: La oferta termina el 13/10/2024 y está disponible en modelos LG Smart TV 2021-2024. Válido solo para nuevos suscriptores de Blacknut. Cancela en cualquier momento, se aplican términos.

Crunchyroll: La oferta termina el 13/10/2024. Oferta disponible en modelos de televisores LG de 2018 a 2024. Válido solo para nuevos suscriptores. El plan se renueva al precio de su región por mes después del período promocional. Aplican términos.

DAZN: Semana 1) La oferta termina el 22 de septiembre de 2024 y es válida solo para nuevos suscriptores. Tu suscripción al NFL Game Pass Season Pro se renovará automáticamente el 1 de agosto de 2025, a menos que se cancele en Mi cuenta. Se aplican términos y condiciones. / Semana 2) La oferta finaliza el 29 de septiembre de 2024 y es válida solo para nuevos suscriptores. Se aplican Términos y condiciones.

Mubi: Disfruta un 70% de descuento por 6 meses. La oferta termina el 6 de Octubre 2024. Oferta disponible en todos los dispositivos LG 2018 - 2024 y modelos webOS 4.0 - webOS 24. Válida solo para suscriptores nuevos a MUBI en tu región. Cuando termine el periodo de la oferta, los participantes pasarán automáticamente al cargo aplicable por suscripción para el plan escogido por medio de la página de registro de la promoción de MUBI. Aplican términos.

Paramount+: Sólo Plan Estándar. Después del primer año, se renovará automáticamente al precio regular del Plan Anual (actualmente, $979.00/yr) hasta su cancelación. Solo para nuevos suscriptores y suscriptores antiguos que califiquen. +18. Aplican TyC.

Prime Video: Las ofertas están sujetas a cambios. Consulte nuestros Términos en primevideo.com/help para más detalles. Amazon.com Inc y sus afiliados no son patrocinadores de esta promoción. Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas registradas de Amazon.com, Inc o sus afiliados.

