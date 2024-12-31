TERMS AND CONDITIONS: RESIDENTIAL AIR-COND (RAC) INSTALLER CARE PROGRAM

LG Electronics Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (LGEML) is pleased to offer you the RAC Installer Program rebate as per the following terms and conditions.



1. Program Rebate



This Program is valid effective from 01/05/2024 and shall expire on 31/12/2024 (“Program Term”).





Program A. Yearly Target Rewards

Installation Target (RM) *Product In Kind 30,000 - 35,999 RAC Lite Series 1.0HP 36,000 - 44,999 RAC Lite Series 1.5HP 45,000 - 59,999 RAC Premium Series 1.0HP 60,000 - 74,999 Refrigerator 2 Doors Top Freezer >=75,000 Front Load Washer

* LGEML reserves the right to revise the above Achievement and Product in Kind at any time during the duration of this Term. Product in Kind subject to model availability and may be changed to different product/models at the sole discretion of LGEML.



Program B. Installation Reward

RAC Type Category Model Capacity MSRP *TnG eWallet Credit Rebate (RM) Inverter Artcool (Mirror) S3-Q09JARPA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 2,649 80 S3-Q12JARPA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 3,249 80 S3-Q18KLRPA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 5,199 100 S3-Q24K2RPA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 5,899 100 Artcool (Green) S3-Q09JATPA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 2,649 80 S3-Q12JATPA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 3,249 80 S3-Q18KLTPA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 5,199 100 S3-Q24K2TPA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 5,899 100 Premium S3-Q09JAPPA.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 2,299 60 S3-Q12JAPPA.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 2,799 60 S3-Q18KLPPA.ATWGSEE 2.0hp 4,499 80 S3-Q24K2PPA.ATWGSEE 2.5hp 5,099 80 Classic S3-Q09WAPWL.ATWGSEE 1.0hp 1,649 50 S3-Q12JAPWL.ATWGSEE 1.5hp 1,999 50 Non Inverter Lite S3-C09HZCAA.DXWASE2 1.0hp 1,449 20 S3-C12HZCAA.DXWASE2 1.5hp 1,649 20 S3-C18HZCAA.DXWASE2 2.0hp 2,499 25 S3-C24HZCAA.DXWASE2 2.5hp 2,999 25

* For each successful installation of any Products at end consumers’ location under Program B Installation Reward, Installer shall be rewarded subject to verification of LG RAC product installation.

* Installer must make submission via "LG MY AirCond” application in order for LGEML conduct its verification.

* Installer must submit all required data in the “LG MY Aircond” App (eg. Serial Number and images of Products installed).



2. Installer’s Obligations





2.1 The Installer that successfully achieves the given Installation Target of RAC Products at end consumer’s location during the Program Term shall stand a chance to be rewarded as per above. All installation that is made by 31.12.2024 will only be accepted and any late submission after 13.12.2024 will not be entertained by LGEML.

2.2 All Rebate are capped as per above target achievement although in any event if there appears to be over achievement by Installers.

2.3 The Installer shall apply LG Trademark onto all its vehicle subject to Clause 4 below. All the design to wrap the vehicle must be supported with prior written approval by LGEML.

2.4 Installer shall ensure that LG brand and its Trademark as well as the rights and interests of LGEML pursuant to this Agreement are protected. In particular, Installer shall not do and shall not permit anything to be done that may (i) conflict with the business image, products or services of LGEML; and/or (ii) harm and/or undermine the business of LGEML.

2.5 LGEML reserves the right to request any supporting documents from Installer for verification purpose.





3. Touch 'n Go eWallet Credit Rebate





3.1 Installers are not allowed to edit or revise the details provided in the LG MY AirCond” app once submitted. LGE will not entertain any request to amend/change the details submitted by Installer.

3.2 LGE reserves the right to reject any incomplete submission form without prior notice to Installers. The Installer Rebate shall be made via “direct credit” into customer’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet account. The validation process will take up to 60 days or more from date of the email and Participants are advised to provide valid and complete personal information especially contact number and e-mail address, in the event any further information needed regarding their Touch ‘n Go eWallet account.

3.3 LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for the Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit. LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit is offered solely by the merchant under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant.



4. Trademark Rules

4.1 A limited and restricted usage of LG Trademark and LG Brand is permitted to Installer subject to written permission from LGEML. Please note that the LG Trademark is not all-inclusive and the absence of any mark mentioned above does not mean it is not a LG trademark. All other terms provided under TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF LG Policy on Trademarks shall apply.

4.2 LGEML views the unauthorised use of the LG Trademark seriously and will not hesitate to take appropriate legal action to enforce its rights against any person found to be infringing or passing off the LG Trademark. Installer shall be liable for any infringement which is subject to legal proceedings initiated against Installer. Installer shall also compensate LGEML for damages suffered and costs incurred by as a result of Installers action.

4.3 Further, failure to adhere to the policy herein and/or failure to obtain written approval will result in you to immediately cease and/or remove the use of the LG Trade Mark.





5. Others





5.1 LGEML may at its sole and absolute discretion to vary and/or add and/or amend this rebate terms and conditions from time to time by providing a written notice to Installer.

5.2 The Product in Kind is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Product In Kind must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

5.3 In case of any dispute, LGEML reserves the right to make the final decision. LGEML’s decision is final and binding non further correspondences or appeal will be entertained

5.4 This terms and conditions are intended solely for the benefit of the parties hereto. Nothing herein shall be construed or deemed to create any rights or benefits to any third parties or third party beneficiaries. Such rights are excluded to the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws. For the avoidance of doubt, a person who is not a party to this Agreement shall have no right to enforce any of its terms which might otherwise be interpreted to confer such rights to such persons. No consent of any third party is required for any variation or termination of this terms and conditions.

5.5 LGEML reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Promotion submission process or if LGEML believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Promotion

5.6 No Party may assign any of its rights under this Agreement voluntarily or involuntarily, provided however, that LGEML reserves the right to assign its rights to any lender providing financing. No Party may delegate any performance under this Agreement voluntarily or involuntarily. Any purported assignment of rights or delegation of performance in violation of this Clause is void.

5.7 This terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Malaysia and exclusive jurisdiction of the Courts of Malaysia.

**********************************************************





