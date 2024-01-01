Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG PuriCare™ 360º Air Purifier

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG PuriCare™ 360º Air Purifier

AS65GDPB0

LG PuriCare™ 360º Air Purifier

(0)


• Free Registration
• Free Product Installation
• Free Filter Change
• Free Maintenance Service Every 6 months

<br> Contact us
The top portion of the air purifier from the LG logo up is shown with air being released and bubbles indicating +/- ions.
Plasmaster+ Ionizer

Shield Your Family from Germs

The Ionizer reduces toxic viruses and bacteria, keeping your family healthy.
The air purifier is seen from the front sucking in air, dust, and dirt and then the system is seen from the top releasing clean purified air that flows in all directions. The screen splits to show another air-purifier that only releases air to the front on the left and the LG Puricare on the right filling the space with clean air more efficiently.
There are two images. On the left is an aircraft engine image, and on the right is four images showing the performance of the improved 360 Degree Direct Fan inside the air purifier. As the four images become brighter sequentially, it shows how Direct Fan has improved performance compared to before.
The air purifier is sitting on the left side of the screen in a kitchen. Clean air flows out of the machine and is shown to reach 7.5 meters out at a rate 24% than other machines.
The air purifier is shown with an orange display. A magnified image of the front is inset showing the label "PM 1.0
Smart Sensor & Indicator

Bring Air Quality to Light

Check your air quality quickly with a color-coded indicator based on PM1.0 sensor detecting system.
Video Clean Air is Automatic

Clean Air is Automatic

Auto Mode consistently adjusts to ensure you always have optimal air quality without the hassle.
A woman looks at her phone on the left and the air purifier sits on the right. An image of the phone display is in the foreground showing the air quality and other statistics in the LG ThinQ app.
LG ThinQ™

Take Control of the Air You Breathe with LG ThinQ™

Use ThinQ™ to turn on PuriCare remotely so cleaner air awaits your family-even on dusty days.
The purifier is shown with half of it showing the deodorization filter while the other half shows the safe plus filter of the machine.
Safe Plus Filter
The purifier is shown with half of it showing the deodorization filter while the other half shows the safe plus filter of the machine.
Deodorization Filter

Safe Plus Filter

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Deodorization Filter

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

Alt text

*Tested by US, Auburn Univ : Eliminate Salmonella 98.0%, Campylobacter 81.2%, Dust mite allergen 96.1% 4. *Results may vary depending on the circumstances. *Tested by Seoul National Univ. : Eliminate MRSA 99% in 10 min, S. pneumoniae 95% in 30 min, Adeno Virus 96% in 60 min, H1N1 virus 96% in 120 min. Results may vary depending on the circumstances.

Alt text

*Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('20.4.3). ①Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute). ②Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. ③Test Method: ISO 20743 (Determination of antibacterial activity of textile products). *Anti-viral 99.9% ('20.4.14). ①Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health. ②Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate). ③Test Method: ISO 20743. *Dust 99.999% : Tested by KCL, Korea Conformity Laboratories. Remove 99.999% of micro dust size of 0.01㎛ in 60 min. after operating on clean booster mode for 20 min. Products: PuriCare™ AS309DWA Condition: 30.0㎥ chamber.
360˚ Purification

Purify the Air All Around You

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360º around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it.

Alt text

Direct Fan

360 Degree Direct Fan

The fan wings are serrated to reduce air resistance for powerful air purification.

Alt text

Alt text

*Aircraft fan technology, applied to the Boeing 747 by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), is applied to the 360 degree direct fan.
Clean Booster

Fresh Air Faster and Farther

The proprietary Clean Booster delivers clean air 24% faster, 7.5m far to every corners of your house

Alt text

Alt text

*Tested by LG internal lab with an enclosed area of 259 cubic meters (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 meters) using PuriCare 360° (model AS309DWA) with Clean Booster Mode turned on, measuring the speed of the wind at a height of 1.5 meters at a distance of 7.5 meters away from the product. *Tested by LG internal lab at a pet café in an enclosed area of 132m2 G using PuriCare Air Purifier Pet (AS309DNP) on Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (AS309DWA) on Auto Mode measuring the weight of the amount of the dust and hair collected from the bottom filter. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors. *Tested by TÜV Rheinland using PuriCare Pet (AS190DNPA) on maximum suction compared to the standard PuriCare model (AS199DWA) on maximum suction in a lab of 8 cubic meters at a temperature of 23.0 ± 5.0 degree Celsius with the relative humidity of 55 ± 15%. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.
Multi-Filtration System

Give Air a Deep Clean with Advanced Multi-Filtration System

Multi-filtration captures unwanted particles- bacteria, virus, dust, allergen and odor components.

Alt text

Alt text

*The Puricare air purifier automatically detects the indoor air condition and marks it on the indicator on the side of the machine in four colors: red, orange, yellow, or green. A red color denotes the worst air quality and a green color denotes the best air quality.

RENT-UP

LG Rent-Up is a household appliance renting service that allows you to complete your home in a cost-effective way. A wide range of appliances from refrigerators to TVs are available to rent, making your place truly feel like a home.

Alt text

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    61.2

  • [PI01] Power input (W)

    48(41)

  • CADR (CMH)

    477

  • CADR (CMM)

    7.95

  • Central Control

    Touch

  • Fan Motor Type

    Yes

  • Color

    Romantic Rose

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    Yes

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    51 / 26

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    11.6

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    13.8

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    343 x 587 x 343

  • Weight_Net (g)

    Yes

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    432 x 666 x 432

  • Weight_Net (g)

    11,600

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Filter Exchange Alarm

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Odor Display

    Yes

  • Pet Mode

    Yes

  • Particle Density Display

    Yes

  • Pet Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Smart Mode

    Yes

  • Remote controller

    Yes

  • Sensor

    PM1.0/Odor

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    Yes

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    Yes

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    Yes

  • Filter Grade

    Yes

  • Air Purifier Filter

    360˚ Filter(H) X 1 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

SMART FEATURES

  • [App] Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • [App] Remote Control

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you