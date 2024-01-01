We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Applicable Products
What is included in Basic Installation:
Television (All)
- Unboxing
- Placement to desired location
- Install & basic connect
- Basic demo & test run
Note:
Wire extension/ concealment/ additional electrical work/
additional spares are excluded.
Add On Service (Not included in Basic Installation):
- TV bracket mounting service can be requested at additional charge. Request can be made to our customerservice via chat upon order placed. Add on service payment will be made by customer to the installer directly.
Washing Machine & Refrigerator (All)
- Unboxing
- Placement to desired location
- Install Inlet & Outlet
- Balancing & adjustment
- Test Run
Note:
No plumber work will be provided.
Disposal & Dismantle*
Disposal of old items request at no cost can be made to our customer service via chat upon order placed. Request must be made before delivery date. An additional surcharge applies for air conditioner dismantling request
Area of Coverage
*Excluding Langkawi, Sabah & Sarawak