applicable products

What is included in Basic Installation:

Television (All)

 

  1. Unboxing
  2. Placement to desired location
  3. Install & basic connect
  4. Basic demo & test run

Note:

Wire extension/ concealment/ additional electrical work/
additional spares are excluded.

Add On Service (Not included in Basic Installation):

 

  • TV bracket mounting service can be requested at additional charge. Request can be made to our customerservice via chat upon order placed. Add on service payment will be made by customer to the installer directly.

Washing Machine & Refrigerator (All)

 

  1. Unboxing
  2. Placement to desired location
  3. Install Inlet & Outlet
  4. Balancing & adjustment
  5. Test Run

Note:

No plumber work will be provided.

Disposal & Dismantle*

 

Disposal of old items request at no cost can be made to our customer service via chat upon order placed. Request must be made before delivery date. An additional surcharge applies for air conditioner dismantling request

Area of Coverage

area of coverage

*Excluding Langkawi, Sabah & Sarawak