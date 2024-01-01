About Cookies on This Site

Application controller

LG Application Controller allows an efficient managing solution for various units of your business. It offers cost-effective facility control for building management.

Application controller

Effectively managing various building systems for optimized indoor comfort

 

Features Line up
Features
Flexible & Expandable system

LG control system is capable of expanding to the 3rd party device integration, from individual indoor unit control via Dry Contact to small BMS integration via ACS IO module. This allows cost effective facility control for building management.

Energy monitoring

PDI (Power Distribution Indicator) can distribute the measured power consumption of MULTI V to each room for effective energy monitoring.

 

AHU control

AHU Communication Kits connect LG outdoor unit on the DX coil of an Air Handing Unit for maximum cost saving and fresh air supply.

Application controller line up

