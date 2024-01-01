We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Commercial Solutions
Increase your commercial property's value with green energy solutions
Key Features
Energy Saving
- Top-class energy efficiency with innovative technologies
- Various heat sources for eco-friendlinesss
- A Human Detection Sensor adjusts time and direction
Optimal Design & Performance
- Tailored design & performance for each space with various options
- Slim and compact indoor units
- Modular design with separate compressor and heat exchanger
Office
Increase your building's value with green enrgy solutions
Product Lineup
Hotel
A more efficient way to keep your hotel pleasant
Product Lineup
Retail
Design your store to be a popular place
Product Lineup
Shopping Mall
Make your shopper’s stay more comfortable
For your shopping mall
Product Lineup
Hospital
24/7 air care for health and comfort
Product Lineup
Discover More About Commercial Solutions
-
Download Resources
Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals.
See All Resources
-
Engineering Support
Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.
Get All Support
-
HVAC Blog
Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.
See All Articles