Individual Controller

LG Individual Controller is designed with an intuitive interface and various setting options for easy and simple management.

Individual Controller

Easy control of indoor units with premium & compact design

Features Line Up
Features
Air Quality Level Display

Air Quality Level Display

Easily check indoor air quality without a separate program. The intuitive interface, expressed in color and numerals, detects up to PM 1.0.

Premium Design with Intuitive Interface

Premium design with intuitive interface

The luxurious design of remote controller well-matches interior design through colorful display with simple and user friendly button layout, making it easier to control.

Energy Management

Energy Management

Users can check power consumption and running time report (weekly, monthly, yearly). Various energy managing settings such as energy target setting, alarm pop-up indication, time limit control and home leave operation are available for efficient management.

Variable Functions

Variable Functions

Users can check environmental information such as temperature, humidity and cleanliness information (CO2 for ERV), as well as integrated scheduling for weekly, monthly and yearly plans. It is also programmable with digital output (optional for Standard III), turning on or off the 3rd party equipment, such as lighting, heater and fan.

On Hand Controllability

On Hand Controllability

Some of the key features offered by MULTI V 5, such as Smart Load Control, Low Noise Operation and Comfort Cooling, as well as other standard functions can be controlled anytime.

Control Anywhere, Anytime

Control Anywhere, Anytime

Using a Wi-Fi modem, control and monitor air purify from your ThinQ App.

Individual Controller Line Up

Individual Controller Line Up

