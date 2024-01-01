We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LU660H Series
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Inch
32"
-
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
240
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
Yes (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
Yes (varied by countries)
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear VoiceⅢ)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)
-
Data Streaming (IP &RF)
Yes
-
RF
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (EM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
FEATURE
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant On, External Power, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface, RJ45 (1), External Speaker Out (2)
DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
200 x 200 mm
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
739 x 472 x 168 mm / 4.9 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
739 x 441 x 74.6 mm (SPK: 84) / 4.85 kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
812 x 510 x 142 mm / 6.1 kg
POWER (UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Max
63.2 W
-
Typical
52 W
-
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
32 W / 25 W / 16 W
-
Stand-by
0.5 W
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA
-
