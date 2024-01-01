About Cookies on This Site

LU660H Series

Specs

Support

Resource

32LU660H

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    32"

  • Backlight Type

    LED (Direct)

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    240

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    Yes (PAL/SECAM)

  • Digital

    Yes (varied by countries)

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    5W + 5W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear VoiceⅢ)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)

  • Data Streaming (IP &RF)

    Yes

  • RF

    Yes (1 Tuner)

  • HCAP (EM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Pro:Centric Application

    PCA 3.8

  • DRM

    Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)

FEATURE

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant On, External Power, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    RF In, AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface, RJ45 (1), External Speaker Out (2)

DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    200 x 200 mm

  • W x H x D / weight (with stand)

    739 x 472 x 168 mm / 4.9 kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    739 x 441 x 74.6 mm (SPK: 84) / 4.85 kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    812 x 510 x 142 mm / 6.1 kg

POWER (UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz

  • Max

    63.2 W

  • Typical

    52 W

  • Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)

    32 W / 25 W / 16 W

  • Stand-by

    0.5 W

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.