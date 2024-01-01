About Cookies on This Site

UU640C Series

UU640C Series

43UU640C

UU640C Series

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Backlight Type

    LED (Direct)

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    • (PAL/SECAM)

  • Digital

    • (varied by countries)

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

  • HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

    Yes/Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10 W + 10 W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound mode

    • 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

  • Clear Voice

    • (Clear VoiceⅢ)

FEATURE

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), One Channel Map, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, External Speaker Out, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Time Scheduler, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Crestron ConnectedⓇ (Network Based Control), DPM, Embedded Content Manager/Group Manager, RTC, NTP Sync Timer

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 2.0 (2), USB 2.0, CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    RF In (2), Digital Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type, Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ45, Debug

DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    200 x 200

  • W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

    977 x 629 x 216 / 8.4 kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    977 x 575 x 71.7 (SPK: 80.8) / 8.3kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (Packing)

    1,060 x 660 x152 / 10.5 kg

POWER (UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Max

    118.6W

  • Typical

    92.6W

  • Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)

    68 / 52 / 33

  • Stand-by

    0.5W↓

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.