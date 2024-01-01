We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LU660H Series
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
Yes (PAL-M/N / NTSC-M)
-
Digital
varied by countries
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear VoiceⅢ)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)
-
Data Streaming (IP &RF)
Yes
-
RF
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (SDK)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
FEATURE
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, External Speaker Out, Instant On, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out (2)
DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
1,110 x 705 x 235 / 11.4 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,110 x 650 x 72 / 11.3kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1,193 x 770 x 158 / 11.4kg
POWER (UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Max
115W
-
Typical
90.2W
-
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
59W/42.3W/22.9W
-
Stand-by
0.5W↓
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA
-
