UU640C Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Backlight Type
Trident
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
350
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178 x 178
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
• (varied by countries)
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
• 5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
Yes/Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10 W + 10 W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
FEATURE
-
Smart
webOS 4.0, Commercial Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Web Browser, Pre-loaded App (YouTube Only), Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, RJP Compatibility, Crestron ConnectedⓇ (Network Based Control), RJP Interface, DPM, Time Scheduler / First Use, RTC, BEACON, Healthcare Headphone Mode, Embedded Content Manager / Group Manager
FUNCTION
-
Function
USB Cloning, WOL (Magic Packet Only), SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HDMI-CEC (1.4), HTNG-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 2.0 (2), USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, RJ (Ethernet), Debug (phone jack type)
DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
1,468 x 917 x 269 / 21.4kg
-
W x H(H') x D / Weight (without stand)*H': Set
1,468 x 848 (854) x 79.3 (SPK 89.9) / 21 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Packing)
1,600 x 970 x 190 / 28.6kg
POWER (UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Max
206
-
Typical
178
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
TBD
-
Stand-by
0.5 ↓
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA
-
