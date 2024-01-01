We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UU660H Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
500
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
• (varied by countries)
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
Yes / Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
• 5 modes
(16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
Yes
-
RF
• (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input (2.0), RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out
MECHANIC
-
Vesa
300 x 300 mm
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
1,468 x 917 x 269 mm / 21.4 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Packing)
1,600 x 970 x 190 mm / 28.6 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,468 x 854 x 79.3 mm (SPK: 89.9) / 21.0 kg
POWER (UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Max
174 W
-
Typical
148.2 W
-
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
44.46 W / 81.51 W / 118.56 W
-
Stand-by
0.5 W
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA
-
