LX341C Series
All Spec
LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Cinema 3D
-
-
Resolution
1,920 X 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²l, Typ)
350
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL/NTSC-M
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
-
FEATURE
-
Pro:Centric
-
-
Pro:Idiom
-
VIDEO
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes (16:9, Just Scan, Original, Full wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
INTERFACE - SET SIDE
-
Headphone Out
1
-
RF In
-
-
AV In
-
-
S-Video In
-
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
-
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr)
-
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
HDMI In (HDMI1.4)
1
-
USB (2.0)
2
-
CI Slot
-
-
IR Out
-
INTERFACE - SET REAR
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
AV Out
-
-
S-Video In
-
-
Full Scart
-
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Commonly used w/AV)
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI(HDMI1.4)/HDCP Input
1
-
USB 2.0
-
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1 (Commonly used w/AV)
-
RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)
1
-
Headphone Out
-
-
Clock Interface
-
-
LAN Port
-
-
RJ45 (RJP interface)
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)
1 (Spk-out 1)
-
TV link Configuration (phone jack type)
-
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical (Watts)
122.9W
TOOL DESCRIPTION
-
Swivel (angle)
-
-
VESA Compatibility
300 X 300
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB, BIS, SIRIM, TISI, BPS, PSB, SNI
-
EMC
CISPR
-
ETC.
MEPS, Tick, EE, CIF, BEE, Freeview
DIMENSION
-
WxHxD (w/o stand, mm)
1,461 X 848 X 39 (SPK 57.3)
-
WxHxD (with stand, mm)
1,461 X 899 X 294
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA
-
