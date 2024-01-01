4K UHD Smart TV

About Cookies on This Site

50UQ751C0SF

(4)

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.

ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV using your voice with an all new home screen providing more convenience and control.

* Images may differ from the actual product.
* Feature availability may vary depending on country

Enhance Your Interior

Enhance Your Interior

Add UHD to your interior decoration. A slim panel and bezel combined with aesthetic design elevate any interior.

HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game

HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game

HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) recognizes the TV’s performance and picture quality, then tunes the HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel like you're there in the stadium. Bluetooth Surround Ready makes you experience the game as though you're right on the sidelines. And with Sports Alert you'll always know when your favorite teams are playing.

Bring the Cinema Home

Bring the Cinema Home

The lively colors and accurate details with Active HDR create a more immersive viewing experience. Enjoy your favorite films with the same quality as originally intended with multiple HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.
Print

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.