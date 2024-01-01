We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Smart TV
4K UHD Smart TV
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.
ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.
ThinQ AI, Think You Know Smart? Think Again.
* Images may differ from the actual product.
* Feature availability may vary depending on country
Enhance Your Interior
Enhance Your Interior
HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game
HGiG, Immerse Yourself in the Game
Thrilling Sports Experience
Thrilling Sports Experience
Bring the Cinema Home
Bring the Cinema Home
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
3ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
1ea
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
CI Slot
1ea
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Brightness (Set Typ.)
360 nit
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1244 x 783 x 235 mm
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 835 x 175 mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1127 x 235 mm
-
TV Weight without Stand
14.3 kg
-
TV Weight with Stand
14.4 kg
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 300 mm
-
Packaging Weight
19.4 kg
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Standard Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.