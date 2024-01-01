About Cookies on This Site

LX761H Series

Specs

Support

Resource

LX761H Series

49LX761H(ASIA)

LX761H Series

(0)
Print

All Spec

LCD PANEL SPECIFICATION

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Cinema 3D

    -

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (cd/㎡)

    300

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/NTSC-M

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2

  • Cable

    DVB-C (Phllipines : 6MHz available)

  • Satellite

    NZ, VN only

VIDEO

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    32" : 5W + 5W, 43/49/55" : 10W + 10W

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    -

FEATURE

  • Pro:Centric

    Yes (Smart)

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

INTERFACE - SET SIDE

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • RF In

    -

  • AV in

    -

  • S-Video In

    -

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

    -

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)

    -

  • PC Audio Input

    -

  • HDMI In (HDMI1.4)

    1

  • USB (2.0)

    2

  • CI Slot

    1

  • IR Out

    -

INTERFACE - SET REAR

  • RF In

    2

  • AV In

    1 (RCA type)

  • AV Out

    -

  • S-Video In

    -

  • Full Scart

    1

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI (HDMI1.4) / HDCP Input

    1

  • USB 2.0

    -

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    -

  • PC Audio Input

    1 (Commonly used w/AV)

  • RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)

    1

  • Headphone Out

    -

  • Clock Interface

    -

  • LAN Port

    2

  • RJ45 (RJP interface)

    -

  • External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

    2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)

  • TV link Configuration (phone jack type)

    -

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Typical (Watts)

    77.6W

TOOL DESCRIPTION

  • Swivel (angle)

    Yes (± 20 degrees)

  • VESA Compatibility

    300 X 300

REQUIRED LISTING (CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB, BIS, SIRIM, TISI, BPS, PSB, SNI

  • EMC

    CISPR

  • ETC.

    MEPS, Tick, EE, CIF, BEE, Freeview NZ

DIMENSION

  • Set Size (W/O Stand, WxHxD, mm)

    1,106 X 647 X 37 (SPK 55.1)

  • Set Size (With Stand, WxHxD, mm)

    1,106 X 701 X 325

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.