LV640S Series
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Type
Direct LED
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
400
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C (Varied by Countries)
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
XD Engine
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
•
-
Aspect Ratio
• 8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
*India only : 6 modes (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
SMART FEATURES
-
Smarrt UX
webOS 3.5, Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, Pre-loaded YouTube Apps, Magic Remote (Ready)
-
Connectivity
SoftAP, WiFi, ScreenShare (Miracast), DIAL, Bleutooth Sound Sync
FEATURES
-
Installation
USB Cloning
-
Management
WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol), Self Diagnostics, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HDMI-CEC
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Content Manager, Group Manager, Crestron Connected® Certification, RTC (Real Time Clock), NTP sync timer
INTERFACE
-
Side
HDMI In, USB (2), CI Slot
-
Rear
RF, AV In, Component In (RCA5), Digital Optical Audio Out, HDMI Input (2), RGB In, PC Audio Input (Sharing with Component Audio), RS-232C, Headphone Out, RJ45 (Ethernet), External Speaker, Debug (Service)
DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
200 x 200
-
WxHxD / weight (with stand)
974 x 625 x 220 / 9.3kg
-
WxHxD / weight (Packing)
1,060 x 660 x 152 / 11.3kg
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA
-
