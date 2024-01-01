About Cookies on This Site

LV640S Series

Specs

Support

Resource

43LV640S

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Type

    Direct LED

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C (Varied by Countries)

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    XD Engine

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

  • Aspect Ratio

    • 8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

  • Sound mode

    • 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
    *India only : 6 modes (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

SMART FEATURES

  • Smarrt UX

    webOS 3.5, Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, Pre-loaded YouTube Apps, Magic Remote (Ready)

  • Connectivity

    SoftAP, WiFi, ScreenShare (Miracast), DIAL, Bleutooth Sound Sync

FEATURES

  • Installation

    USB Cloning

  • Management

    WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol), Self Diagnostics, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HDMI-CEC

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Content Manager, Group Manager, Crestron Connected® Certification, RTC (Real Time Clock), NTP sync timer

INTERFACE

  • Side

    HDMI In, USB (2), CI Slot

  • Rear

    RF, AV In, Component In (RCA5), Digital Optical Audio Out, HDMI Input (2), RGB In, PC Audio Input (Sharing with Component Audio), RS-232C, Headphone Out, RJ45 (Ethernet), External Speaker, Debug (Service)

DIMENSION (UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    200 x 200

  • WxHxD / weight (with stand)

    974 x 625 x 220 / 9.3kg

  • WxHxD / weight (Packing)

    1,060 x 660 x 152 / 11.3kg

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.