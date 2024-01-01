Window Facing

About Cookies on This Site

(2)
High Brightness<br>1
Outstanding Visibility

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 2,500 cd/㎡ , XS series clearly delivers contents and attracts public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
Visible with Polarized Sunglasses<br>1
Outstanding Visibility

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP(Quarter Wave Plate) enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

Fan-less Design<br>1
Quiet Operation

Fan-less Design

By eliminating the need for a cooling fan, we have made the XS series an ideal choice for the in-window environment. Its operating noise level is under 25dB, which is quieter than that of daily conversation.
Slim Design<br>1
Space Efficiency

Slim Design

Thanks to its thin depth, the XS series takes up less space, which leads to space efficiency in an in-window environment.
webOS Smart Platform<br>1
User Convenience

webOS Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC(System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 3.0 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app develoment tools.

Smart Brightness Control<br>1
User Convenience

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49

  • Panel Technology

    IPS / M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    2,500nit (Typ.), 2,250nit (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 9/6.5/6.5/9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    20.2Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    24.7Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1194 x 760 x 175mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    N/A

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    N/A

  • Anti-Reflective

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 3.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 45 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 35 °C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    200W (Full White) 187W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    240W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    682 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 819 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor)

  • Optional

    WM-L640V, WM-P640V(wall mount), AN-WF500 (Stand is not available)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.