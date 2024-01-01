Outdoor Dispaly

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55" Class (54.64" measured diagonal)
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD), M+
-
Brightness(Typ., with Protective Glass, cd/m²)
3000
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio In, USB 3.0, SD Card
-
Output
DP, External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
66.4 mm (T/B), 31.0 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
745.3 x 1,345.4 x 160.0 mm
-
Weight (Head)
70 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
-30 °C to 50 °C
-
Operation Humidity
5 % to 100 %
-
Direct Sunlight
Yes
-
Dust/Waterproof
IP 56
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
No / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media player Attatchable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote controller, EIG, ESG, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, USB cable, HDMI cable
-
Optional
Enclosure Stand (ST-550X)
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.