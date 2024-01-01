Outdoor Dispaly

About Cookies on This Site

Smart Brightness Control

Auto Brightness Sensor

Smart Brightness Control

Screen brightness is automatically adjusted according to the surrounding illumination level. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is lowered in darkness to reduce power consumption.
Clear View: Polarized Sunglasses
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

Clear View: Polarized Sunglasses

FPR (Film-type Patterned Retarder) technology is embedded with a QWP which enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

True Colors, Wide View

IPS Panel Technology

True Colors, Wide View

IPS technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating

The product can be often unavoidably exposed to dust and water during maintenance. Conformal coating on every major circuit board eliminates such troubles by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

Protection from Dust & Humidity

IP56 Design

Protection from Dust & Humidity

The XE series is sealed with IP56 design ensuring reliable operation. In addition to being waterproof, it is weatherproof against the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind's damaging effects.

Efficient Air Circulation

Thermal Management Solution

Efficient Air Circulation

Offers superb reliability in high temperatures. The patented thermal management technology efficiently cools down heat generated from every part of the product, preventing outside air from entering.
Protect against External Impact
OCA (Optically Clear Adhesive) film

Protect against External Impact

Tempered and laminated front glass ensures optimum protection, from outdoor extremities allowing minimal to no damage from external impacts.
*9.5mm (75"), 7.5mm (55")
* Image is for illustration-purposes only.

Web & Mobile Monitoring

Embedded Control Manager

Web & Mobile Monitoring

Easy to control at all times, embedded web monitoring in the panel allows a variety of parameters to be diagnosed in real time via temperature, pixel, door, ambient light and gyro sensors.
Applicable Stand Accessories
Optional Configuration

Applicable Stand Accessories

Optional stand to allow panel to stand freely and facilitate easy cable management.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55" Class (54.64" measured diagonal)

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD), M+

  • Brightness(Typ., with Protective Glass, cd/m²)

    3000

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio In, USB 3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    66.4 mm (T/B), 31.0 mm (L/R)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    745.3 x 1,345.4 x 160.0 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    70 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    5 % to 100 %

  • Direct Sunlight

    Yes

  • Dust/Waterproof

    IP 56

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    No / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    No

  • External Media player Attatchable

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote controller, EIG, ESG, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, USB cable, HDMI cable

  • Optional

    Enclosure Stand (ST-550X)

