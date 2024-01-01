About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
XE4F Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

XE4F Series

55XE4F-B

XE4F Series

(2)
Slim & Robust Design with Outstanding Visibility

Slim & Robust Design with Outstanding Visibility

With a slim & robust design, XE4F series can be easily installed to meet the customer's needs under in external environments that require complex installation conditions. And upgraded brightness captures the customer's attention even under strong and direct sunlight.
Slim & Light Design
SLIM & ROBUST DESIGN

Slim & Light Design

XE4F series composed of single display with a light and slim design and it can be easily customized to suit various external environments with no need for separate casing.
Easy integration for partner's customized design
SLIM & ROBUST DESIGN

Easy integration for partner's customized design

The XE4F series are lighter and ready to be customized for various customer needs and settings. From outdoor menu boards to kiosks, the XE4F series are also mount ready and optimized for customers, based on the industry destination and use.
Bright & Brilliant
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Bright & Brilliant

The XE4F series possess powerful brightness of 4,000nits, providing clear and vivid picture quality even under direct sunlight.
Wide Viewing Angle
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
Long Lasting Brightness
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Long Lasting Brightness

By adding more LED units, XE4F operates brighter at a lower temperature, thereby lasting longer than conventional products.
Visible with Polarized Sunglasses
OUTSTANDING VISIBILITY

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP* enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

* Quarter Wave Plate

Secured Protection with IP56 Design
RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Secured Protection with IP56 Design

The display is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It's designed to be not only waterproof but also weatherproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, an essential feature for outdoor application.
Protective Glass (IK10 Certified)
RELIABILITY FOR OUTDOOR USAGE

Protective Glass (IK10 Certified)

The tempered and laminated front glass ensures optimum protection from outdoor extremities, resulting in minimal to no damage from external impacts.

* The image is for illustrative purposes only* IK rating refers to the deqree of resistance against external impacts on a scale of 0 to 10. (10 indicates the highest level of protection.)

Support HDBaseT ™
EASY MAINTENANCE

Support HDBaseT ™

XE4F Series support HDBaseT ™, the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and IR over a single, long-distance cable, for easier control of the display and saving installaiton and maintenance costs.

* XE4F Series don't support the power supply

Web Monitoring
EASY MAINTENANCE

Web Monitoring

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

* The image is for illustrative purposes only

USER SCENE

USER SCENE

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    IPS / M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (2ea, LAN 1ea / HDbaseT 1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 38.4/26/26/38.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    40Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    46Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1292.5 x 737.4 x 88.0mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1446 x 890 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    5mm

  • Degree of Protection

    YES (IK10)

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    YES

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    YES

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    YES

  • Humidity Sensor

    YES

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    5 % to 100 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    330W (Full White) 178W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    400W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1126 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1364 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    3.5W(WOL Off), 8W(WOL on)

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable, POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Max. 15 degree

  • IP Rating

    IP56

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.