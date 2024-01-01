XF3C Series

About Cookies on This Site

High Operationing Temperature

Product Reliability

High Operationing Temperature

Its high reliability under high operating temperatures reduces the material costs of the enclosure.

Dust & Humidity Protection

Product Reliability

Dust & Humidity Protection

The conformal coating enhances circuit board reliability by protecting it from dust, iron shavings, humidity and other harsh conditions.

Increased Brightness

Outstanding Visibility

Increased Brightness

The brightness has been increased to 3,000 cd/m2 compared to previous models

Wide Viewing Angle

Outstanding Visibility

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS technology provides better control of the liquid crystals which allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle.

Color Accuracy

Outstanding Visibility

Color Accuracy

IPS technology displays accurate color for each pixel closest to the original image and reproduces the original color without distortion.

Low Power Consumption Using The M+ Panel

Cost Effective

Low Power Consumption Using The M+ Panel

The M+ panel offers excellent energy efficiency and cost savings and decreases power consumption by 30 compared to conventional RGB panels.

Smart Brightness Control

Cost Effective

Smart Brightness Control

The auto-brightness sensor and preset time scheduler save power whenever possible.

Space Management Efficiency

Space Management Efficiency

Slimmer Depth
The slimmer depth saves space for installation and makes the enclosure design slimmer.

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

Easy Maintenance

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

When an alarm occurs, an email notification is sent through the SNMP using the SuperSign C or SI software. In case a malfunction or error occurs, real-time remote care is available.

Saving System Log Files

Easy Maintenance

Saving System Log Files

The XF3C supports log file back-up for fault clarification when the display fails. This allows you to conveniently check when an error has occurred.
PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55" Class (54.64" measured diagonally)

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    2,400 cd/m2 (Min), 3,000 cd/m2 (Typ)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)

  • External Control

    RS232C (In/Out), RJ45

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    9.9mm (L/R),12mm (T/B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,235.4 x 709.4 x 106 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    27.0kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 50°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) / 0°C to 40°C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ./Max

    230 W / 310 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    100 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    RU / CB scheme

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • webOS

    webOS 1.0

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign W

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, IR extension cable/PCB, HDMI Cable, Manual, IR BRKT (Only in 75")

  • Optional

    KT-SP0, AN-WF500 *Stand is not available

