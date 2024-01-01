TR3B Series

About Cookies on This Site

84TR3B

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    84"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    350 cd/m² Typ. (300 cd/m² with Protection Glass)

CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes (2)

  • DP

    Yes (1)

  • DVI-D

    Yes (1)

  • Analog (RGB)

    No

  • Analog (Component)

    Yes (1)

  • External Control (RS232C IN)

    Yes (1)

  • Audio

    Yes (1)

  • External Control (LAN)

    Yes (1)

  • External Control (IR/Light sensor)

    Yes (1)

  • External Control (Pixel Sensor)

    No

  • External Control (Pentray Control)

    Yes (1)

  • USB

    USB 3.0 : 1EA, USB 2.0 : 2EA

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1)

  • Externel Speaker Out

    Yes (1, L/R)

  • External Control (RS232C OUT)

    Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    34.0mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,951.2mm X 1,137.2mm X 111.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    104.0kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600mm x 400mm (M8)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attatchable

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    No

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord, Remote Controller (include battery 2ea ), IR/Light sensor receiver, USB 2.0 Cable, HDMI 2.0 Cable, DisplayPort Cable, Cable Tie (2ea), Touch Pen (2ea), PenTray (1ea), Eye-Bolt Assy (2ea), Screw Package, ESG

  • Optional

    Media Player: MP700/MP500, External Speaker: SP-2100, Pen Tray: KT-WT1 (TBD)

GENERAL

  • Region

    Global

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.