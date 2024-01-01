We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TR3B Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
84"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
350 cd/m² Typ. (300 cd/m² with Protection Glass)
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2)
-
DP
Yes (1)
-
DVI-D
Yes (1)
-
Analog (RGB)
No
-
Analog (Component)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RS232C IN)
Yes (1)
-
Audio
Yes (1)
-
External Control (LAN)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (IR/Light sensor)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (Pixel Sensor)
No
-
External Control (Pentray Control)
Yes (1)
-
USB
USB 3.0 : 1EA, USB 2.0 : 2EA
CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT
-
Audio Out
Yes (1)
-
Externel Speaker Out
Yes (1, L/R)
-
External Control (RS232C OUT)
Yes (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
34.0mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,951.2mm X 1,137.2mm X 111.9mm
-
Weight (Head)
104.0kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600mm x 400mm (M8)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
No
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord, Remote Controller (include battery 2ea ), IR/Light sensor receiver, USB 2.0 Cable, HDMI 2.0 Cable, DisplayPort Cable, Cable Tie (2ea), Touch Pen (2ea), PenTray (1ea), Eye-Bolt Assy (2ea), Screw Package, ESG
-
Optional
Media Player: MP700/MP500, External Speaker: SP-2100, Pen Tray: KT-WT1 (TBD)
GENERAL
-
Region
Global
-
